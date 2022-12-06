LAHSstudentservicesbuilding.JPG

The new student services building at Los Altos High – which will house administration, counseling services and several other amenities – is set to be completed next spring.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Both the Los Altos and Mountain View high school campuses are making strides in constructing new buildings and updating existing facilities.

Since construction began in 2021, students have already begun to enjoy completed projects, including Los Altos High’s upgraded classrooms and new auxiliary gym, STEM labs and drought-resistant synthetic turf on athletic fields.But, district administrators said, the best is yet to come.

