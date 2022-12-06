Both the Los Altos and Mountain View high school campuses are making strides in constructing new buildings and updating existing facilities.
Since construction began in 2021, students have already begun to enjoy completed projects, including Los Altos High’s upgraded classrooms and new auxiliary gym, STEM labs and drought-resistant synthetic turf on athletic fields.But, district administrators said, the best is yet to come.
Construction was made possible by Measure E, passed with a supermajority vote in 2018, which authorized the Mountain View Los Altos High School District to issue $295 million in bonds to fund new buildings and improvements to existing infrastructure on both campuses. The goal of the bond was to improve schools by expanding and modernizing facilities to accommodate growing enrollment in the district.
Amid supply-chain delays, inflation, inclement weather and other construction-related logistical setbacks, some projects are a couple of months behind schedule. Originally set to debut in March, the new student services building on each campus will likely celebrate a ribbon cutting in late spring, while the new Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology classrooms slated to wrap up construction in October are set for completion this month.
Mike Mathiesen, associate superintendent of business services at MVLA, said the wait will be well worth it.
“Freestyle is a fantastic program, and now there is a facility to match the quality of the program designed specifically for the work they do,” he said.
The Freestyle campus shares space with Mountain View High and MVLA district offices, with classes in five portable buildings that previously housed the district’s continuation school. Mathiesen said the portables were old to begin with, and Measure E funds provided an opportunity to re-create spaces designed specifically for each course of study – a large screen and enhanced storage for film equipment for the film studio classroom and blackout curtains and an integrated sound system for the theater classroom, along with built-in recording booths and a stop-motion animation studio. Altogether, the upgraded Freestyle campus will feature five new classrooms, new bathrooms, one new studio and a teacher conference space.
Freestyle construction faced some delays due to recent rains substantial enough that designers needed to let the ground completely dry before resuming work on the floors and building exteriors.
The rains also held up construction on Mountain View High’s auxiliary gym, as most of the remaining work was exterior landscaping. The gym should be ready this month, but it may premiere without an electronic scoreboard, a product on backorder despite Mathiesen reporting that the district ordered it in what should have been “plenty of time.”
Student services buildings
The bond project’s largest and most consequential structures are the student services buildings under construction at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools, which are now approximately half-done, according to district administrators. The two-story buildings will become the new hub on the campuses, housing administration, counseling and therapeutic services, the College and Career centers, staff work rooms, the ASB leadership room and student lounges. Mountain View High’s student services building also will include a new cafeteria kitchen and dining area.
The student services buildings will likely get some use next summer, but they will launch in full by next fall. After the buildings’ completion, remaining Measure E projects will include modernizing existing classrooms with new technology and installing new windows and roofing where needed.
While Mountain View High’s auxiliary gym incurred some unanticipated costs due to a state funding requirement that made 24-hour air quality monitoring necessary, Mathiesen assured that budget revisions have not threatened the viability of any planned construction, and that all projects will be finished.
“We’re being very conscientious about the budget we need, and we’re making sure we can still get projects done,” he said.
Budget issues driven by record-breaking inflation prompted the MVLA Board of Trustees to approve changes to the project plan last March that freed up funds. The original budget also contained a large contingency that has helped keep the project within budget.
