No one thought he would graduate on time, including himself.
But Eriberto Acevedo Erostico defied all expectations and walked at Alta Vista High School’s graduation ceremony Thursday.
Within the last semester, Acevedo Erostico earned 97 credits, the equivalent of 1 1/2 years’ worth of schoolwork, all while working approximately 30 hours a week to help support his family.
“To be honest, I didn’t really think I was going to graduate because I knew I had a lot of subjects that weren’t even completed,” he said.
Acevedo Erostico started his high school journey at Los Altos High, where he fell behind in his schoolwork. After three years of struggle, he transferred to Alta Vista, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s continuation school, where he received the individual attention he needed to improve his performance in the classroom.
“Without the staff at Alta Vista, I would not have been able to graduate on time,” he said.
But Acevedo Erostico was being humble. It wasn’t entirely the staff that allowed him to graduate on time – Alta Vista’s plan was for him to graduate after summer. It was his hard work and dedication that allowed him to walk with his peers before summer began.
“I remember just giving him a bunch of work to take home,” said Lisa Falsetti, one of Acevedo Erostico’s teachers. “And I thought to myself, ‘This is a lot of work. He probably will get through maybe half of this.’ And he would always bring it back. And he would have it done. I was just always just surprised because I knew how long it took.”
And it did take a long time. Acevedo Erostico said he usually stayed up till 3:30 or 4:00 a.m. doing homework.
His daily schedule was packed. School started at 9 a.m. (but he admitted he was usually 15 minutes late) and ended at 2:30 p.m. After school, he would head over to his job at Poke Bar in Mountain View and work 3-8:30 p.m. After clocking out, he showered, ate dinner and worked on homework until 3:30 or 4 a.m. Then he’d go to bed and start the process over again.
“Even though I was mentally and physically tired, I really didn’t think about how much work I had to do,” Acevedo Erostico said. “I would mostly focus on the end goal, which was finishing and graduating.”
And his motivation to graduate on time was so strong, that despite his schedule, he would continue to ask for more work.
“I’ll remember him coming in, smiling, and just asking for more (work). ‘Can I get some more? Can I get some more?’” Falsetti said. “I think he really wanted to make his family proud, especially his mom.”
Motivated by Mom
Acevedo Erostico’s mother was a major motivation in his goal to graduate on time.
“She’s always supporting me in everything I want to do,” he said of his mom. “Even if she didn’t see me doing good, she still always had faith in me that I was going to be something. And that’s what motivates me to do better in life.”
Acevedo Erostico aims to be the first person in his family to graduate from college, with the intention of giving back to his family. Fixing up cars is a huge passion of his, and he would love to own his own automotive repair shop in the future. He plans to attend and complete De Anza College’s Automotive Technology program.
“I think he’s going to do great (at De Anza),” Falsetti said. “He’s very resilient, and a very hard worker, and I’m so proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments