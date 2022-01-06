The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees is set to consider public comment Monday on two draft maps for dividing the district into five trustee areas for electing members of the governing board.
There are multiple ways to comment on the draft maps, which can be viewed at fhda.edu/trustee-areas, including emailing opinions to TrusteeAreas@fhda.edu and attending Monday’s public hearing is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start in the board room in the new District Office Building at Foothill College, 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
The move away from at-large elections to trustee-area elections aims to ensure equitable representation for all areas and population groups in the district. Trustees ultimately will select one of the maps as the basis for a new election system in which voters will elect one resident from each of the five areas to serve on the board. The change in election system will affect Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and small portions of San Jose, Santa Clara and Saratoga.
After a public hearing in December, trustees voted to consider two of the three draft maps proposed by consultant Redistricting Partners, based on established districting principles and input from residents and board members.
Draft Map A follows city boundaries and seeks to keep cities as whole as possible to create five trustee areas of roughly equal population size. Draft Map C prioritizes school boundaries, with city boundaries as the second priority, to create five trustee areas of roughly equal population size.
Masks are required at the meeting (there will be extras on hand for those who forget), and there are air purifiers and space for social distancing in the room.
For more information, visit fhda.edu/trustee-areas/Timeline_Meetings.html.