De Anza College has partnered with the Mountain View-based autonomous delivery company Nuro to offer the Autonomous Vehicle Technician Pathway Program, aimed at preparing fleet technicians specializing in electric autonomous vehicles.
According to Nuro officials, the partnership will serve as the blueprint for the company’s Autonomous Upskilling Initiative, which encourages collaboration with community colleges across the nation to create education and training opportunities.
“We are excited to partner with De Anza – they have worked with us creatively to create and launch this innovative new pathway for local students and workers,” said Marcus Strom, head of fleet management for Nuro, in a press release. “Having received California’s first Autonomous Deployment Permit and having partnered with Domino’s, Kroger and others across our service areas, we have an immediate need for fleet technicians, junior fleet technicians and fleet technician supervisors that will only grow over time. We look forward to pursuing similar educational partnerships across the country to develop and fill these new green tech jobs.”
To prepare students with the skills needed to work on Nuro’s electric vehicles and Prius fleet, the pathway combines existing coursework related to electric-vehicle technology and computer programming. The pathway comprises two sets of courses — Level I and Level II – for which De Anza anticipates offering certificates in the near future.
The program includes a tuition-free path, or students may qualify for paid internships or part-time work opportunities at Nuro while completing the pathway. They also will have preference in applying to positions at Nuro after completing the Level I coursework.
As the state of California recently required all autonomous vehicles to be zero-emission by model year 2031, this program will service this growing fleet.
“The autonomous vehicle technician partnership between Nuro and De Anza College is an exciting, pioneering moment in our economy,” said U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell in the press release. “De Anza students have a new path toward well-paid careers, while Nuro advances self-driving technology that can make on-demand services available to all. It’s a win-win situation that should be emulated far and wide.”
For more information on the courses, visit deanza.edu/autotech/av.