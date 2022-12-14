12_14_22_SCH_montclairekids.jpg

Montclaire Elementary School students, as well as those in the Cupertino Union School District as a whole, saw negligible learning loss overall. But the district still suffers from an achievement gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic students.

 Zoe Morgan/ Town Crier File Photo

Like many local school districts, the Cupertino Union School District fared well in the face of learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Smarter Balanced test scores indicate that the performance of CUSD students, including those at Montclaire Elementary School in Los Altos, saw negligible effects on overall comprehension in English language arts and mathematics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.