Like many local school districts, the Cupertino Union School District fared well in the face of learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
Smarter Balanced test scores indicate that the performance of CUSD students, including those at Montclaire Elementary School in Los Altos, saw negligible effects on overall comprehension in English language arts and mathematics.
CUSD overall experienced a slight setback in scores compared to pre-pandemic scores – with a drop of 0.43 and 1.61 percentage points for students meeting state standards for ELA and math, respectively, which by statewide statistics could be considered a success considering how the rest of the state performed.
Statewide results indicate that California in general suffered significant learning loss among K-8 students throughout the first couple of years of the pandemic, with a drop of 4 percentage points in ELA standards and 6.5 in math.
CUSD director of communication Erin Lindsey said the district owes its success primarily to teachers, staff and the administration’s ongoing assessment of student needs.
“Academic excellence, personalized learning and a strong sense of belonging are priorities of CUSD,” she said. “Before, during and after the pandemic, the district uses instructional tools and methods to assess student progress and areas for growth, both academically and social-emotionally.”
Administrators used the data to create personalized learning programs and determine goals, as well as to assess which students to prioritize when first returning to in-person instruction.
Montclaire, which serves families primarily in the southern end of Los Altos, outperformed the district average and saw an overall increase in students who met or exceeded state standards.
Closing the achievement gap
CUSD schools, like those of other districts in the South Bay, have long performed better than the rest of the state on assessment tests, with at least 34% more students in ELA and 40% more in math consistently passing than the statewide average.
Despite the solid performance, CUSD still suffers from a significant learning gap among racial groups, with Black and Hispanic students meeting standards at a considerably lower rate than the rest of the student population. The demographic that suffered the most learning loss, according to assessment test results, was Hispanic students, whose overall passing scores dropped 4.6 and 7 percentage points in ELA and math, respectively, since 2019.
Another concerning statistic is the much wider gap among ethnic groups when compared to the state average. Where there was an 11 and 12 percentage-point difference between the performance of a Hispanic student versus the average Californian student in ELA and math, respectively, there was a 45 percentage-point disparity in both subjects in CUSD.
African American students passed at a higher rate than ever before but still perform well below their white and Asian counterparts.
Lindsey said the district is taking measures to close the achievement gap.
“This year, CUSD hired additional intervention teachers, offered additional learning time for students outside of school and increased social-emotional and mental health resources,” she said in an email. “CUSD schools also focus on increasing enrichment activities, such as clubs, student leadership opportunities, and recess/play programs.”
The district is set to receive additional funding to address the issue, a result of the record-high education budget passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year. Funds from the Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant can be used to increase instructional time and provide other academic services aimed at addressing barriers to learning and boosting academic proficiency in an effort to close the achievement gap.
