The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently agreed to support the Jose Valdés Math Foundation with a one-time grant that enables it to provide bus transportation for Mountain View Whisman School District students enrolled in the Valdés Math Common Core Summer Academy Program at West Valley College in Saratoga.

The grant, proposed by County Supervisor Joe Simitian, enables 112 MVWSD students from low-income families to travel to and from the West Valley campus for three consecutive summers, starting this summer. MVWSD is unable to provide summer transportation services due to budgetary constraints.

