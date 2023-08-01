The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently agreed to support the Jose Valdés Math Foundation with a one-time grant that enables it to provide bus transportation for Mountain View Whisman School District students enrolled in the Valdés Math Common Core Summer Academy Program at West Valley College in Saratoga.
The grant, proposed by County Supervisor Joe Simitian, enables 112 MVWSD students from low-income families to travel to and from the West Valley campus for three consecutive summers, starting this summer. MVWSD is unable to provide summer transportation services due to budgetary constraints.
“Getting these kids the help they need seemed pretty basic to me,” Simitian said. “I’m glad our county was able to give these students a lift – literally and figuratively.”
The foundation has partnered with MVWSD for the past 10 years to provide a Common Core Summer Academy Program for students in grades 3-7 who do not meet or nearly meet math standards.
MVWSD students eligible for the program include those who are eligible and/or receiving federal and/or state food subsidies or are members of families who meet federal income/poverty guidelines. Math instruction is delivered over 24 days at West Valley.
“Valdés Math strives to contribute to the development of the whole student by advancing their math skills and enabling them to flourish in a diverse community,” said Robert Escobar, executive director of the foundation. “We’re grateful for the county’s support, as it will allow us to deliver high-quality math instruction to deserving youth residing in District 5 for the next three summers.”
Since its founding in 1989 by Cuban immigrant and high school math teacher Jose Valdés, the foundation has provided math curriculum to more than 25,000 elementary, middle school and high school-age lower-income, ethnically diverse students in Santa Clara County. The goal of the foundation is for its students to pass calculus before graduation from high school.
The foundation’s math instruction programming is carried out in partnership with five school districts and provides a full year of math curriculum during the summer. The programming is aligned with California State Common Core Standards and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The foundation is currently pursuing University of California A-G accreditation.
“The program has left an indelible mark on the lives of our students and their families, as it has provided needed summer enrichment and math instruction to meet the specific needs of the attendees,” said Geoff Chang, director of federal, state and strategic programs at MVWSD. “The funds from the county will allow staff to dedicate more of their time toward continuous improvement of the program.”
For more information on the Jose Valdés Math Foundation, visit valdesmath.org.
