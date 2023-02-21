02_22_23_COMMorSCH_FifthGradeAuthor.jpg

Stucker

Bailey Stucker has turned a fourth-grade writing assignment into a picture book that’s available on Amazon.

With help from his parents, the 11-year-old Los Altos resident published “Mr. Taco’s Big Adventure” in December. The story follows one taco’s journey to teach other judgmental tacos that good character on the inside is worth more than their outside shells.

