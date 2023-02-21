Bailey Stucker has turned a fourth-grade writing assignment into a picture book that’s available on Amazon.
With help from his parents, the 11-year-old Los Altos resident published “Mr. Taco’s Big Adventure” in December. The story follows one taco’s journey to teach other judgmental tacos that good character on the inside is worth more than their outside shells.
When Bailey came up with the idea last school year, it was about a burrito. The Oak Avenue School fifth-grader switched it up for the book but maintained his message about discrimination.
“I thought of something that was similar – that has the same insides, like burritos,” he said.
It just so happened to be a day recognizing tacos when Bailey changed foods in his story.
“When we started talking about (the book), it was on National Taco Day – a happy coincidence,” said Dr. Daniel Stucker, Bailey’s father.
Bailey said that while this was the first of his stories to be published, he regularly enjoys writing fiction.
“Me and my mom always made stories together. I’ve always wanted to publish a book,” he said. “And then my dad told me about this thing on Amazon where they will publish it for you.”
Bailey also illustrated the book, with help from a free artificial intelligence software program.
“You just put in your prompt and it spits out an image,” he said.
While Dr. Stucker helped Bailey with the final edits for the book for Amazon, the story was all Bailey’s.
“He will do these things pretty independently, and then just show up and show us some final product,” Dr. Stucker said.
Outside of his passion for writing, Bailey has an array of interests, including engineering and spending time outdoors.
“Bailey is really independent and is always doing something interesting,” Dr. Stucker said. “Things like building solar-powered cars and writing books and making movies. He's a very creative guy.”
Bailey confirmed that a sequel to “Mr. Taco” is in the works, and he hopes to publish it within a month.
“I don’t want to leak too much,” he said. “Mr. Taco has one more thing up his sleeve.”
The paperback version of “Mr. Taco’s Big Adventure” sells for $9.99 on Amazon. To purchase a copy, visit tinyurl.com/49zd3bms.
