When Malika Reed entered high school, she thought of herself as shy, as someone who didn’t speak up. Now, as she graduates from Los Altos High, she is regarded by others as someone who steps up as a leader and stands up for something she believes is right.
As one of the few Black students at Mountain View High, she found herself the target of discriminatory comments from classmates – kids would repeat harmful stereotypes about Black people in conversation with her, making her uncomfortable and feeling ostracized. It was the Black Student Union president at Mountain View High at the time who both comforted Reed and played a significant role in making sure the bullying stopped.
“My main priority became getting closer to my culture and helping other kids who are people of color so they don’t have to struggle as much as I did,” Reed said.
Reed then joined BSU herself and continued to participate in social activism when she transferred to Los Altos High during her sophomore year. She caught the attention of teacher Kalinda Price, who took note of Reed’s leadership skills, especially after an unfortunate incident where Reed sought justice.
When the Los Altos High junior class sponsored a virtual movie night, anonymous users joined and started to spam the “N-word” in the chat nonstop. Reed felt targeted by the racist comments, and asked the students in charge of the event to remove the spammer, to no avail. She brought proof of the incident to the administration, advocating for an investigation and hoping to start a larger conversation on racist behavior on- and off-campus. Reed’s insistence that the incident be addressed sparked a districtwide discussion on race.
“That is what we call having great leadership qualities,” Price said. “She maintained her composure, tried to get to the bottom of it even in spite of how it was poorly handled. She really held her own.”
The administrators’ paltry response did little to allay the concerns of Black students and ultimately put the blame of the racist comments on a party outside of the school. However, Reed received praise for her valor from peers and teachers, and realized the power she had to build community and make change.
“I felt really proud of myself, because that was the first time I ever really stood up for what I believed in,” she said. “After that, I’m now really happy and proud to go around campus and have conversations with my peers, tell them things about my culture and raise awareness around issues.”
An AVID student
Reed has also taken on a leadership role in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
AVID, an internationally recognized program, helps economically disadvantaged and underrepresented students gain the tools necessary to achieve academic success and attend four-year colleges. She joined her sophomore year and eventually became vice president of the AVID council.
She credits AVID as a major factor in her academic success – not only did the support she received help her make the honor roll, but it also gave her the resources to apply for $17,000 in scholarships.
“It helped with my academics significantly, because freshman year I was really struggling with my grades, but since I came to AVID, they have skyrocketed,” she said.
Reed chose UC Merced, where she will study political science, in part because of its large BSU, and plans to continue pursuing social justice initiatives.
“It was really comforting to know that a lot of kids who are my color go to this school, and they’re helping each other and they’re thriving,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments