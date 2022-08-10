LAHS construction

A new Student Services building on the Los Altos High campus is expected to be completed by next March.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

There is plenty to be excited about in the upcoming school year, according to Mountain View Los Altos High School District Superintendent Nellie Meyer. New principals, programs, staff positions and facilities are paving the way for a more equitable and safe experience for MVLA students – and after two tumultuous years of unprecedented times, Meyer said she is ready to tackle new challenges head-on.

New faces

