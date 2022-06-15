Betzaida Ponce Solorio walked across the stage to accept her diploma at Alta Vista High School’s graduation ceremony June 7 with a Mexican flag draped over her gown and a cap adorned with roses in matching colors.
It was a major milestone not just for Ponce Solorio, but also for the people around her – one former school staff member had even flown home early from a vacation to attend it. Many people at the intimate ceremony bore witness to her journey of growth and perseverance over the past four years, including her Mentor Tutor Connection mentor Elisabeth Stitt.
While many students struggle through high school, few have had to endure circumstances as difficult as Ponce Solorio to earn their diploma.
By the time she was 14 years old, Ponce Solorio was already tasked with adult responsibilities. The child of a working single mother and sister of five siblings, she cared for her younger siblings while also attending school and holding down a job to help keep her family afloat financially. Ponce Solorio and her family were homeless in Los Angeles before moving to Los Altos, where she and her family lived in an RV as she started high school.
With so many challenges in her life, Ponce Solorio’s schoolwork fell by the wayside. While attending Los Altos High her freshman year, she admitted to hanging out with the wrong crowd and not “taking advantage of her time” like she should have. Still, she said her decision to transfer to Alta Vista, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s continuation school, was the best thing that could have happened for her education.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have graduated if I didn’t transfer,” she said. “The teachers were so helpful – you would ask for something and they were there.”
Determined spirit
Alba Garza, Alta Vista community resources coordinator, sees every student who comes into the school and develops a plan to help them graduate. Garza saw a fiery spirit and determination in Ponce Solorio right away.
With the individual attention devoted to her at Alta Vista through programs like Mentor Tutor Connection, Ponce Solorio committed herself to success in school. Staff at Alta Vista noticed that feisty determination from the beginning, even if it wasn’t always directed the right way. Ponce Solorio said in her commencement speech that she learned to feel less angry over the years.
“She was a spitfire and had all this energy, and I told her that she had to choose between putting it to good or to evil,” said Helen Richardson, former Mentor Tutor Connection program director at Alta Vista. “And she channeled it into success. She just showed so much grit.”
For most of her time in high school, Ponce Solorio was working up to 40 hours a week in various restaurant jobs on top of a full course load and her responsibilities at home. She would often complete her school work during her lunch breaks at work.
Conditions in the family’s RV, with two beds for six people (and her mother pregnant with her fifth sibling), were often rough. Because electricity relied on gas, the family constantly had to fill up at gas stations, some of which were closed for some months during the pandemic. On a school night one winter, thieves smashed the RV’s windows and stole their generator, leaving the family cold and without hot water. Despite being afraid, tired, cold and struggling with finances, Ponce Solorio still made it to school the next day.
“She came into my office in tears, I think in her pajamas, and told me all that was going on and said, ‘But I’m still here,’” Garza said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this kid is determined, like she has the stamina to withstand anything.’ And I think that was the moment where it was just, ‘Yeah, we’re going to make it no matter what.’”
Overcoming obstacles
COVID only brought more challenges. Lacking access to enough gas for electricity at home, Ponce Solorio had to find outlets to charge her computer and often attended Zoom classes during her morning shift at work. Several months into the pandemic, Ponce Solorio’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, adding to the stressful act of balancing her responsibilities.
Still, Ponce Solorio was determined to forge ahead. When people around her told her that it was never going to happen for her, it only made her push harder.
Ultimately, she did not just survive, she thrived. In addition to finishing high school, she completed an eye care technician program through the MVLA Adult School and landed a job as an optometrist’s assistant in San Jose.
“She really stepped it up and took on all of those extra responsibilities,” Garza said. “And even when her mom got cancer and that made things even more difficult at home, she was still willing to put in all the time and effort that was required of her to not just be successful academically, but also in the workforce. I don’t know anyone that would not hire her. It’s very evident that the first job she applied to after completing the program with the adult school that she was hired right away.”
Ponce Solorio is excited to start her new job in the coming months, and she will continue her education at Foothill College, where she plans to major in dental hygiene.
“Early on in high school, I didn’t think about what my life would be after high school,” she said. “It’s like the more accomplishments I get, the more goals I achieve, it gives me motivation to keep going – to want more.”
