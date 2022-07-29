While talking about safety as part of college fit has always been a part of our practice, the topics covered have changed over time. They usually reflect hot-topic issues impacting students and young adults.
For example, in 2012, the state of Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, so we started discussing what it means to be safe in environments where students may be exposed to marijuana, and what that means for them legally. It is important to remember schools can only protect students as much as the laws in the state where those schools are located.
Today our conversations around safety emphasize four important topics that are at the front of mind for many students due to recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
When it comes to gun safety, we have conversations surrounding locations where open carry and conceal carry are not as heavily regulated. Our students know better than anyone what to do in an active shooter situation, as these drills have been around for many years. We also want to make sure they are aware of their surroundings where they are considering schools if those schools are in places where it may be easier to obtain a firearm.
We are also conversing with all of our students regarding the Dobbs decision that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. With multiple states enacting trigger laws, it is important for students to understand how these laws may impact them. For our students with uteruses, we discuss what the laws are for the states that house the schools on their research list. For students without uteruses, we speak with them about how these trigger laws may impact them if they have any friends who need to navigate these new and evolving laws.
Understanding how each state’s laws may impact students is critical for students to feel safe in their chosen college environment. We never want students to be in situations where they do not know their legal options. For example, in the state of Texas, baristas at the coffee shop across from campus can report students to local law enforcement if they believe they’ve overheard the topic of pursuing an abortion. If students offer to help their friends seeking an abortion, they can be held legally responsible.
Another consideration our students with uteruses think about is whether the birth control option they choose can put them in legal jeopardy. While this should be a decision made with their health-care provider, we have started to speak about this with students because some of the trigger laws are so technical that having an IUD may result in criminal charges. In states like Louisiana, the trigger law includes verbiage suggesting life starts at fertilization, and when open to interpretation, any device that prohibits a fertilized egg from attaching can be interpreted as aiding an abortion, including IUDs. This may lead to those with IUDs being prosecuted under felony laws, even if it is inserted in a different state.
We want to make sure students are aware of these laws, and make informed decisions as they relate to the schools they end up applying to. If at any point students do not feel that these laws will protect them, we need to have open and candid conversations about alternative options.
We also discuss topics related to LGBTQIA+ safety with our students, as many of them are part of the community or are allies. All of those students bring up the importance of inclusivity within higher education, and are vocal about the fact that campus safety needs to be encompassing of all LGBTQIA+-identifying students. Given the current environment, our students are fearful about their safety and the safety of their peers.
The other major safety conversation we have with students focuses on safety for any minority students. As we have seen growing incidents of hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community, blatant racism against Black students and a rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses, we have incorporated these topics into campus safety as well. Understanding how universities respond to these situations can allow students to pick the colleges where they feel confident to be exactly who they are, and ensure they are able to focus on their own education and student success.
As college admissions advisers, we never thought we would have to have these difficult conversations with students regarding the potential of sacrificing amazing educational opportunities for safety. We encourage students and parents to become informed regarding previous and upcoming U.S. Supreme Court rulings and evolving state laws.
Hollis and Jordana Bischoff are college admissions advisers for College Unlocked. For more information, visit collegeunlocked.com.
