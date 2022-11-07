10_26_22_SCH_BullisTinyHome_1_ByTrinhHalperin.jpg

The Bullis Charter School Woodworking Club partnered with Simply Shelter to construct temporary shelters for people in need.

 Photo by Trinh Halperin/Special to the Town Crier

Bullis Charter School math teacher Justin Trinh-Halperin took his design-a-living-shelter project to the next level by having his students build a tiny home for people in need. They ultimately built two such homes for Simply Shelter, the result of a collaboration with other middle schoolers at the Los Altos campus.

Seventh-grader and Los Altos resident Palaash Araujo, who founded the BCS Woodworking Club, said last spring’s project exposed him to a variety of woodworking techniques the students would not have learned otherwise, while also connecting BCS middle school students.

10_26_22_SCH_BullisTinyHome_2_ByTrinhHalperin.jpg

Members of the Bullis Charter School Woodworking Club overcame a learning curve to construct two temporary shelters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.