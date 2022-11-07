Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Bullis Charter School math teacher Justin Trinh-Halperin took his design-a-living-shelter project to the next level by having his students build a tiny home for people in need. They ultimately built two such homes for Simply Shelter, the result of a collaboration with other middle schoolers at the Los Altos campus.
Seventh-grader and Los Altos resident Palaash Araujo, who founded the BCS Woodworking Club, said last spring’s project exposed him to a variety of woodworking techniques the students would not have learned otherwise, while also connecting BCS middle school students.
“I was surprised that, in the end, the sixth-graders in math and the kids in the club and the eighth-graders all helped,” Palaash said. “That was pretty cool, to have so many people collaborating on this one project.”
For support on the project, Trinh-Halperin reached out to Simply Shelter founder Jay Samson, who offered technical assistance periodically and provided the team with a drawing to base its micro shelters on.
“I would like to see us as a school make some sort of commitment,” Trinh-Halperin said. “We are fortunate enough to have a woodshop on our campus, which is quite unique. I (would love to) make a commitment to build one or two of these for Simply Shelter or some way to just continue to have this relationship with them.”
By the end of construction, Trinh-Halperin said the program piqued the interest of many students on campus, as they witnessed the development firsthand. He added that several of his students asked him how they could become more involved with Simply Shelter, and teachers had asked him about the tiny homes.
“There were tons of mistakes or problems we ran into, like things not fitting, and that was a big part of the process,” Trinh-Halperin said. “A lot of people in the club … they get (frustrated) about certain problems. But after this, I think that we know more that you just have to keep on trying and in the end it all works.”
In terms of community impact, Samson said the Bay
Area-based organization has the twofold effect of being able to inspire those working on the projects themselves to get involved and educated, while also serving their tenants.
“Our tenants are able to have a safe space to sleep and can lock their belongings up when they need to go do something as simple as go food shopping,” Trinh-Halperin said. “There’s a lot of peace of mind, and it really offers dignity to the folks living in the shelters to be able to leave and then come back. Some folks, really, once they’ve lived outside for long periods of time, they don’t want to be in a house or an apartment.”
Trinh-Halperin said he is grateful to Samson for supporting the team along the journey, and would love to continue working with the organization in future years.
“I’m really touched by how this project could be taken on and so much could be offered to these kids as a result of it – the ability to learn all these different tools that they might not have otherwise been able to use,” Samson said. “So right now, I’m just in a space of gratitude and feeling inspired to make a bigger difference so that others can contribute in similar ways.”
