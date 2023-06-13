Para leer esta historia en ingles, haga clic aquí.
When Cristian Villanueva Menjivar was on his tumultuous journey from El Salvador to California in search of a new life of safety and opportunity, he never imagined just how much success he would experience by the time he graduated from Mountain View High School.
Menjivar walked across the stage and received his diploma Thursday adorned in medals and regalia representing his academic and extracurricular achievements, drawing cheers from the many people who supported him over the past year and a half.
Menjivar hails from a town in El Salvador close to the Guatemala border, a prime area for drug trafficking. One day when he was walking to school, Menjivar was stopped by several men looking to initiate him into a gang. He denied them, but Menjivar and his family knew that his refusal could put his safety in jeopardy. They ultimately decided that the high school junior should immigrate to the U.S. and live with his aunt and uncle to avoid drug trafficking gangs and pursue a better-quality education.
“I knew that there would be more opportunities for me to pursue an education, to get access to public health and just have a better life in general,” Menjivar said.
Productive partnership
The teen arrived in Mountain View in January 2022 speaking little English but full of drive and curiosity. Former Mountain View High principal Steve Hope met Menjivar shortly after the new student started classes, when his choir teacher identified him as a student who needed extra help to be able to fully participate in choir and be able to graduate on time.
Menjivar brought credits with him from his school in El Salvador, but he lacked U.S. requirements, including English and U.S. history, which he would have to make up for during the summer. Hope, a former history teacher, volunteered to help him.
Hope and Menjivar met after summer school every day to work on English-language skills. While communication was difficult in the beginning due to the language barrier, Hope’s background in teaching English as a second language in Asia and Menjivar’s desire to learn made for an extremely productive partnership – Menjivar completed both history and English credits, freeing up a slot in his senior schedule for choir and enabling him to enroll in Dance Spectrum, the school’s dance program, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“I want to illustrate his work ethic, how much he wants to know and how many questions he asks, because he wants to learn and he wants to understand,” Hope said.
Menjivar said he “had never sung before” and only joined choir because it was placed on his schedule upon arriving, but he quickly fell in love with the class, despite the overwhelming challenge of having to learn the English lyrics. Less than two years later, Menjivar sang the National Anthem front and center at last week’s Mountain View High commencement ceremony with the Madrigals, the school’s advanced choir.
“When he stands up there in front of hundreds and hundreds of people in the choir and sings – it’s just, it’s phenomenal,” Hope said.
Similarly, Menjivar had never trained in dance but said he was “blown away” upon seeing the Dance Spectrum show last spring and signed up for a jazz dance class in the fall.
“I found it really difficult to be a beginning jazz dancer having never danced, so keeping up with the steps was difficult, and then in choir, learning the English lyrics was really hard for me,” he said. “And then with math and English and all my other academic classes, it was all very challenging, but I just did it.”
Menjivar cited Hope and assistant principal Daniella Quiñones as invaluable beacons of support and motivation through his schooling at Mountain View High. It was really helpful to him to have an administrator who spoke Spanish and was always eager to help him, he said of Quiñones.
Mutual respect
While Hope and Quiñones were each instrumental in Menjivar’s success, the gratitude goes both ways. Both educators teared up when speaking of Menjivar and his impact on the school community.
“He is who America should be. And I can get into politics and all the things people are saying (about immigrants) and all this kind of stuff. But this,” Hope said, pointing at Menjivar across the table, “this is what makes us who we are as a country.”
Quiñones expressed her pride in Menjivar and wants stories like his to be the rule, not the exception.
“As a school administrator, and as a teacher, students like Cristian are so few and far between, because a lot of them have such incredible barriers here in the community that they’re just not able to make it to graduation or to Foothill College,” she said. “One thing I’ve noticed about Cristian is that he is incredibly determined, and also super curious. He asks a lot of questions and he wants to know everything. And a lot of students don’t have the ability to access that inner determination because of their challenges overcoming trauma and barriers in the community, many of which are financial.”
Following graduation, Menjivar plans to get a job and enroll in night classes at Foothill College to continue becoming more proficient in English. He plans to reunite with his family in El Salvador when the time is right.
Menjivar’s quotes were given in Spanish and translated by Quiñones.
