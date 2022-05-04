Gardner Bullis School in Los Altos Hills held its BookQuest Celebration April 7, the first in-person iteration of the event since the
COVID-19 outbreak.
The BookQuest program enables every student to publish his or her own book. Following in the footsteps of Almond School’s BookWave program, BookQuest was started at Gardner Bullis in 2016 by moms Anna Kermani and Elaine Wang (and continued by Kermani and Paige Chong). The program encourages children to come up with their own stories, which are then printed and bound into keepsakes.
The program is open to students in grades K-6, as well as their siblings who are not currently enrolled at Gardner Bullis. Younger children can work on alphabet or number books, while older ones write their own fiction and nonfiction stories.
This year, students submitted personal stories about their experiences at school, friendships with their pets and various how-to books. In the fiction category, students wrote mysteries and adventures, as well as stories about sports, animals and food. Several works also included student-drawn illustrations.
One standout was “Mission Impawssible During Animovid-
19,” by Soraya Aniela Kermani, about animals and their version of the COVID-19 virus, a memorable sequel to one of last year’s books.
According to event organizers, students are excited to see their work bound into a real book. This year’s BookQuest produced 51 published books by the student writers.
The BookQuest program aims to fosters students’ creative thinking and writing skills, as well as support children in need. For every BookQuest kit purchased, $5 was donated to a cause selected by the Gardner Bullis Student Council. This year, the council donated the $430 raised to the Assistance League of Los Altos.
“Everyone on the philanthropic committee was very touched by the care shown by Gardner Bullis students unanimously selecting ALLA,” said Barbara Wade, the Assistance League’s vice president of philanthropic programs.
Wade said the Assistance League used the donation from Gardner Bullis to purchase 47 books and two boxed sets for the Hospital School at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. The books will be given to elementary school patients and students to enjoy, while also helping them keep up with their classmates.
For more information, visit gardnerbullis.org/gardnerbs/9572-Untitled.html.