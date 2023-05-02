05_03_23_SCH_NationalScholarAwardWinner_AnoushkaDugar.jpg

Los Altos resident Anoushka Dugar was recently named a national winner in the 2023 Scholastic Awards in the Arts and Writing category.

The Blach Intermediate School eighth-grader received a Silver Key at nationals and Gold Key at regionals for her poem “Brown Child,” along with a Silver Key at regionals for another poem, “Elegy to You.”

