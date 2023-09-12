The California State Senate recently passed Assembly Bill 873 with bipartisan support, highlighting the urgency of young people’s growing reliance on the internet and social media to consume news. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 873 would integrate media literacy instruction into the core subjects that all students learn from kindergarten through 12th grade in California.
“Children today are inundated by misinformation and disinformation on social media networks and digital platforms,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman, the author of the bill, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. “From climate denial to vaccine conspiracy theories to the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, the spread of online misinformation has had global and deadly consequences. We have a responsibility to teach the next generation to be more critical consumers of online content and more guarded against misinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories.”
Berman added that the instruction will help students to be “more responsible digital citizens, more intentional about what they put online, and better understand online safety and privacy.”
“Media literacy instruction is essential to keeping our students safer online and to safeguarding the future of our democracy,” he said.
AB 873 directs the Instructional Quality Commission to incorporate media literacy content into the English language arts/English language development, science, mathematics and history-social science curriculum frameworks when those frameworks are next revised.
Media literacy, also known as information literacy, develops students’ critical-thinking skills around all types of media and teaches students to evaluate online information that affects them, their communities and the world. It includes digital citizenship, which is a diverse set of skills related to current technology and social media, including the norms of appropriate, responsible and healthy behavior. Additionally, it includes teaching students how to create media thoughtfully and conscientiously. A growing number of states are now requiring that students receive instruction in media and information literacy, including New Jersey, Illinois and Delaware.
Multiple studies gauging students’ ability to evaluate digital sources on the open internet have found that a large percentage failed to identify credibility of online sources and struggled to distinguish advertisements from news stories. According to a 2022 report by the United Nations, 17% of public TikTok content related to the Holocaust either denied or distorted it. The same was true of nearly one in five Holocaust-related Twitter posts and 49% of Holocaust content on Telegram. The report highlighted how much more remains to be done to strengthen global resilience to disinformation.
AB 873 is supported by the Los Angeles County Office of Education, Common Sense Media, the California News Publishers Association and Media Literacy Now. The bill now heads to Newsom for his signature.
