The California State Senate recently passed Assembly Bill 873 with bipartisan support, highlighting the urgency of young people’s growing reliance on the internet and social media to consume news. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 873 would integrate media literacy instruction into the core subjects that all students learn from kindergarten through 12th grade in California.

“Children today are inundated by misinformation and disinformation on social media networks and digital platforms,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman, the author of the bill, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. “From climate denial to vaccine conspiracy theories to the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, the spread of online misinformation has had global and deadly consequences. We have a responsibility to teach the next generation to be more critical consumers of online content and more guarded against misinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.