I spent a good part of a recent weekend reading students’ personal statements and supplement questions for their college application process. We have an organized system in our office for managing documents, so I spent nearly 20-30 minutes for each student.
It’s no secret that student writing skills have suffered over the past few years. Many of this year’s high school seniors had far fewer writing assignments for the end of freshman and much of sophomore year. And narrative writing has always been tough for students, who might be more comfortable writing about anything but themselves.
• The main takeaway is unclear. When I read through a personal statement with many different points, I often ask the student, “In 10 words or less, what do you want the reader to know after reading your personal statement?” If the student explains succinctly, I help them identify how and where they might be clearer in their current draft. If they can’t come up with a concise takeaway, it may require more work (and ideally, this would have been work done before drafting).
• There is no personal reflection or insight that seems authentic. There are always students who are so afraid of writing the “wrong” thing that they have nothing to write about. Or, they will try to muscle their way through on a topic that seems like the most gripping or unique, only to find that it doesn’t carry much personal significance at all. I will finish reading these drafts with a pang of disappointment, feeling that despite checking lots of boxes, I didn’t learn anything about what makes the student tick.
Two warm-up ideas that have worked for students: (1) commit to journaling for three full pages a day, at roughly the same time each day, for at least a week (an idea adapted from Julia Cameron’s “The Artist’s Way,” and (2) have students start writing about their ideal school day and day off from school. In both cases, interesting details tend to emerge that are often overlooked.
• It could be expressed in far fewer words. I’ve seen students go wide-eyed watching me remove half the words in their sentence without losing any meaning. So many students have been trained to be wordy and redundant, in part because they are struggling to figure out what to say (see above), which means they try to stretch a two-sentence point into three paragraphs. Students can revise their essays with the aim to show rather than tell; wordy transition sentences and redundant summaries can be replaced with precise, descriptive language.
• There is no sentence variation. Their essay is only short, choppy sentences. Or, the essay is filled with intricate prose that tries to convey multiple images, within the same framework, all under the auspices of being grand, even though it could have been expressed with far fewer words. Developing a student’s authentic voice can initially feel awkward, because the kind of analytical writing they have been taught to master in school often discourages the use of “I.” If an essay lacks rhythm, it can be helpful for students to read it out loud to themselves, or simply do a brain dump of their ideas onto paper before drafting to preserve their natural tone.
• The statement is “on the sidelines” and doesn’t put a stake in the ground. Students are often inundated with a plethora of external expectations, some of which, though well-meaning, can contribute to a general overwhelming feeling of “not-enoughness.” Some students will try to do too much at once, often due to an underlying fear that they don’t have anything worthwhile to say. While editing, students can ask themselves: Would my best friend be able to pick this essay out of a list of 50 other essays? Out of 200? If not, they may benefit from committing to a more focused approach that goes deep rather than broad. The 650-word limit can be used as an opportunity rather than an obstacle to carefully choose details that show their personality.
One of the most rewarding aspects of helping students on the college application process is when they finalize a personal statement they are thrilled with – a true expression of who they are and how they see the world. That, to me, is the ultimate gift.
Ana Homayoun is founder of Los Altos-based Green Ivy Educational Consulting. For more information, visit greenivyed.com.
