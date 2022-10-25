Calm young woman in headphones listening to music and working on laptop at home

Personal statements and supplemental questions are essential to a strong college application, but many students struggle with writing about themselves.

 JenkoAtaman/stock.adobe.com

I spent a good part of a recent weekend reading students’ personal statements and supplement questions for their college application process. We have an organized system in our office for managing documents, so I spent nearly 20-30 minutes for each student.

It’s no secret that student writing skills have suffered over the past few years. Many of this year’s high school seniors had far fewer writing assignments for the end of freshman and much of sophomore year. And narrative writing has always been tough for students, who might be more comfortable writing about anything but themselves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.