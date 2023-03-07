03_08_23_SCH_LASDstem.jpg

Santa Rita School students, parents and grandparents gathered for the school’s STEM Expo last week. Other Los Altos School District elementary schools will hold similar events in the coming weeks.

 Courtesy of Grace Choi

The Los Altos School District kicked off its annual STEM Expo at Santa Rita School last week, with students in grades TK-6 sharing their science projects across disciplines with the school community. The rest of the district’s seven elementary schools will hold their own events in the next month.

The expo, in its eighth year, is different from traditional science fairs in that it is noncompetitive and invites collaboration between students and parents. Participants are also encouraged to share projects that are still in development or didn’t work out the way they intended, helping students of all ages celebrate the scientific process rather than just the results.

