03_08_23_SCH_AlmondFSN2.jpg

Almond School students and parents enjoy scientific activities at the school’s annual Family Science Night last week.

Almond School hosted an Exploratorium-inspired Family Science Night March 1, an annual event that brings hands-on science experiments and activities to students and the entire school community.

03_08_23_SCH_AlmondFSN.jpg

The evening featured a reptiles and bats exploration room and 28 stations for children to explore a variety of projects. The stations aimed to demonstrate to students that science is all around them and that they are all scientists, explorers and engineers in many ways.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.