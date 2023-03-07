Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Almond School hosted an Exploratorium-inspired Family Science Night March 1, an annual event that brings hands-on science experiments and activities to students and the entire school community.
The evening featured a reptiles and bats exploration room and 28 stations for children to explore a variety of projects. The stations aimed to demonstrate to students that science is all around them and that they are all scientists, explorers and engineers in many ways.
Examples of stations included making catapults, exploring anatomy with real-life organs, simulating an oil spill cleanup, playing a laser harp with the Stanford Optical Society, building proteins out of Froot Loops, building a toothpick tower and programming a robot. Students could continue their science exploration at home with kits distributed by KiwiCo.
Family Science Night also presented an opportunity to prime students for the upcoming Los Altos School District STEM Expo, a districtwide series of events in which students develop and showcase their own science projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments