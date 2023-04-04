04_05_23_SCHOOLS_2WayCycleTrack.jpg

 

While many Los Altos High School students report a higher level of comfort and safety after the installation of the two-way cycle track on Almond Avenue in 2021, some drivers continue to be confused.

A survey of Los Altos High students conducted last May found that approximately 40% of all students use the cycle track at least sometimes. Of the students who use the track, an estimated half of them said it made them feel safer biking to school. Students even reported they were more likely to bike to school because of the cycle track, according to Marisa Lee, city of Los Altos transportation services manager.

