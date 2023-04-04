Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
While many Los Altos High School students report a higher level of comfort and safety after the installation of the two-way cycle track on Almond Avenue in 2021, some drivers continue to be confused.
A survey of Los Altos High students conducted last May found that approximately 40% of all students use the cycle track at least sometimes. Of the students who use the track, an estimated half of them said it made them feel safer biking to school. Students even reported they were more likely to bike to school because of the cycle track, according to Marisa Lee, city of Los Altos transportation services manager.
“The cycle track is pretty good,” said Madeleine Tan, a Los Altos High junior who bikes to and from school. “I think it’s more so the cars that are confused about it than the students. I think students know pretty well because we go to school every single day, but for cars driving past, some of them aren’t very attentive.”
In 2020, the City of Los Altos installed the cycle track on Almond Avenue to increase the sa…
Last November, a Los Altos High student riding on the cycle track in the direction toward oncoming traffic was struck by a Tesla turning left onto Valencia Drive.
“The built-in danger of this design … is that kids going on the wrong side of the road are actually doing what you want them to do,” said Chris Hoeber, an avid cyclist and former Town Crier “Sharing the Road” columnist. “(Drivers) have to scan to the left and confirm whether or not there are people in the cycle track going in either direction, either coming toward them, which they’ll easily see, or riding parallel to them, in which case they won’t see as easily.”
Despite the accident, Los Altos High vice principal Galen Rosenberg maintains that “the cycle track has definitely improved safety and made biking and walking to school safer for students.”
“It would be unfair to say the cycle track is not safe because (of the November accident),” he said. “Because that exact phenomenon of a bicyclist biking the ‘wrong direction’ on Almond happened all the time
before that track was built.”
Concerns remain
Hoeber observed school traffic on Almond Avenue for 40 minutes March 29 and concluded: “It worked pretty well – 100% of the students rode safely and cautiously. More than half of all drivers drove safely and cautiously, but many did not.”
He identified two main concerns with the traffic flow.
The first was that drivers didn’t always look over their shoulder while turning left toward the two-way cycle track, which put the cyclists heading in the direction facing oncoming traffic in danger.
The second was that about half of the drivers exiting the school driveway did not stop before entering the sidewalk, a violation of Los Altos Municipal Code.
“I know that I would not feel safe on (the cycle track),” Hoeber said. “If I were to use this as part of my morning commute, I would absolutely avoid the cycle track – you wouldn’t want adult cyclists mixing with the kids anyway.”
Rosenberg said that though the restriping plan has improved safety on Almond, it has created more congestion on Jardin Drive, the street directly behind the school. Because of the cycle track, drop-off on Almond is no longer permitted. Rosenberg reported that at least half of the students enter the high school through Jardin, but the street has no marked intersections or stop signs.
“You make one change to improve one thing and almost for sure there’s going to be negative downstream effects that are different from what you’re trying to fix,” he said.
Tan said she feels safer entering and exiting the school through Almond and avoids using Jardin.
“Jardin is very congested,” she said. “Also, there’s no bike line on the side that’s closest to the school and there’s no marked crosswalk.”
Causes of confusion
In addition to the two-way cycle track, other aspects of the street restriping plan continue to prove confusing. On Almond between Beverly Lane and Frederick Court is a marked shoulder with a “No Parking” sign to the right of the bike line. Lee was unsure of its function when asked. Furthermore, the no-right- turn light where Almond meets San Antonio Road has recently remained on during the full duration of the green light, leaving drivers confused if and when they’re allowed to make a right turn onto San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments