AJ Tutoring and MVLA Scholars, a program that provides financial support and academic mentorship for students in need of additional resources, marked four years of collaboration in January.
Through the relationship, low-income students in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District receive pro bono classes to help prepare for the SAT and ACT. The classes have helped more than 130 MVLA students who will be the first in their families to attend college. AJ Tutoring has offered similar free classes and support to 18 organizations and more than 1,000 students on the Peninsula and in the East Bay since 2016.
Students attend two-hour prep sessions in small groups across eight weeks with a tutor in AJ Tutoring’s Los Altos or Mountain View offices. The prep helps the high-performing students compete for spots at competitive colleges on a more equal basis and diminishes the disadvantages of economic adversity.
“It felt very low stress, yet I learned a lot,” said an MVLA Scholar, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons. “I feel 10 times more prepared to take the SAT now, and it doesn’t seem as scary.”
Aaron Andrikopoulos and Joe Niederman founded AJ Tutoring in 2005 to provide tutoring in coursework and college-testing prep. As AJ Tutoring expanded across the Bay Area, Andrikopoulos and Niederman wanted to share their success by offering services to local, low-income students on a pro bono or reduced-cost basis. In 2021, AJ Tutoring provided more than 600 hours of free or reduced-cost academic and test prep tutoring.
AVID success
The program currently partners with Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), a program that offers professional training on how to close the achievement gap in schools, and other nonprofit organizations to provide instruction to underserved communities.
Approximately 45% of AJ Tutoring’s team members participated in company-sponsored volunteer projects last year and plan to do more in-person events for the community this spring.
Lee Casem, an AVID teacher at Mountain View High, reported that the students were sorry that the course was over, and that junior AVID students who worked with AJ Tutoring preparing for the SAT feel much more confident and ready to excel on the exam in May.
“They looked forward to the weekly classes, reporting back to us each Monday about how it was actually fun to learn test strategies and fulfilling to see their improvement,” Casem said.
Tutor Ryan Li praised his students.
“The students show up every week
eager to learn and impress,” Li said. “It’s not easy to admit that you have the wrong answer in front of your peers, but I have seen everyone’s confidence grow by their level of participation. My hope is that students will not just do well on their SATs, but also use the test-taking techniques they have learned lifelong.”
For more information, visit ajtutoring.com and mvlascholars.org.
Julia Whitehurst Roy is a member of the MVLA Scholars board and serves on the organization’s Career Launch Team.