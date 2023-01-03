01_04_23_SCH_VR.jpg

Egan eighth-grade students algebra concepts through virtual reality lessons designed by Prisms of Reality, a San Francisco-based education technology company.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Los Altos School District prides itself on being at the cutting edge of educational technology. The district’s latest venture into the virtual world employs immersive technology to enhance math lessons for eighth-graders.

Select Common Core eighth-grade classes at Blach Intermediate and Egan Junior High schools include a new pilot program that uses spatial reasoning and experiential learning to bolster algebra lessons. Each module inserts students into a storyline where they encounter real-world problems by applying mathematical reasoning.

