Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Los Altos School District prides itself on being at the cutting edge of educational technology. The district’s latest venture into the virtual world employs immersive technology to enhance math lessons for eighth-graders.
Select Common Core eighth-grade classes at Blach Intermediate and Egan Junior High schools include a new pilot program that uses spatial reasoning and experiential learning to bolster algebra lessons. Each module inserts students into a storyline where they encounter real-world problems by applying mathematical reasoning.
The lessons are offered through Prisms of Reality, a San-Francisco-based educational technology company that develops virtual-reality games that align with Common Core standards in math.
In a recent class at Egan led by teacher Kristopher Asuncion, students donned Pico Neo headsets and found themselves in a control room attempting to prevent two planes from crashing along their respective flight paths. To accomplish this, students used systems of linear equations to identify when and where the flights would collide.
Introduction to curriculum
Administrators were turned on to the idea of VR learning when they heard about another Bay Area district introducing the program to students. Upon trying the technology herself in a training lesson, LASD STEM coordinator Karen Wilson immediately saw the value in pursuing the program for LASD students.
“When I tried it myself, I found it to be amazing,” she said. “You are really immersed in that experience, solving real-world problems.”
Each school received a set of 24 Pico Neo 3 headsets along with the accompanying hand controllers to share between two eighth-grade Common Core classes. The VR lessons – totaling six throughout the year – come at the end of a unit and serve to reinforce the math concepts taught in the classroom.
Participating teachers underwent training in September and taught their first lesson a couple of months later. The first implementation of the innovative technology in the classroom was just the Prisms tutorial lesson, which acclimated users to the virtual space and control mechanisms. Some students took to navigating the space quicker than others because they have access to VR gaming consoles at home, but others experienced the learning curve associated with coordinating real-life actions with those in this digital world.
According to Superintendent Sandra McGonagle, this year is a trial to see if the VR lessons increase comprehension. Classes not participating in the pilot program were given the same skill pre-assessment at the beginning of the year as the students who are in the pilot program. Both groups will then be given another assessment to gauge the efficacy of VR in mastering math concepts.
If all goes well, the district will also consider expanding the program into other grades and possibly science classes as well.
As much as staff have observed students enjoying the novel experience of using VR in class, McGonagle said they want to make sure the district is investing in something that is effective and not just fun. However, she and other LASD staff working on the pilot program have high hopes for its success given how the lessons not only provide students with real-world situations to apply math concepts, but also immerse them in a physical space where they can experience and visualize them.
“I think about when I learned math and how nobody ever talked about the real-world applications of it,” McGonagle said.
Bringing the VR lessons into classrooms is an effort to enhance students’ understanding of those real-world applications.
How it works
After a quick confidence-building exercise to begin class, students in Asuncion’s class are instructed to grab the headsets and controllers and then spread out to ensure they don’t not intrude on any of their peers’ workspaces. When first starting the program, users must calibrate the device to understand the user’s movement in space.
Because the lessons are self-guided, some students are still working on the tutorial lesson, but most of them are ready to dive into the module, where they will use systems of linear equations to determine where and when two domestic airplanes will collide.
While students progress through the module, Asuncion has access to a central dashboard where he can monitor their progress – showing the pace at which they are completing the tasks and what questions they are having more trouble with. From within the virtual space, students can notify an instructor that they are stuck or need some assistance, prompting Asuncion to assist them.
In the last 15 minutes of the period, Asuncion and fellow teacher Dianne Kintana debrief with students to help them connect the game to the unit they have been working on in class. Asuncion and Kintana said the exercise serves a dual purpose – to help students’ comprehension, but also to aid in their own understanding of how students are engaging with the material and to assess whether they need to change their approach.
“This is the opportunity to reinforce it and make sure the math is anchored to that experience,” Asuncion said. “And all of this information is for us to tailor our instruction to their needs.”
Students generally seemed to enjoy the opportunity to learn VR, echoing sentiments that align with administrators’ goal to connect the curriculum with its real-world applications.
“It’s definitely better than normal work,” student Isabella Mantica said, going on to describe how being able to interact with the physical world helped her better understand what they had been working on in class.
The technology can be overwhelming to the senses, giving some people motion sickness. Most students made it through the period well and opted to grab some fresh air after they were done, but students who react poorly to the experience have the option to watch a video version of the game on a laptop to complete the assignment.
Although the district will not have a formal assessment of the pilot’s success until the end of the school year, Asuncion shares district administrators’ hopes about the program, and is excited to see the implementation of new techniques to engage students.
“I feel optimistic about us trying different things to engage our students,” he said. “Students are changing and evolving, so I hope curriculum continues to develop alongside that.”
