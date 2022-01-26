Parent volunteers have organized and taste-tested Los Altos’ school lunches for decades, working with local vendors, setting up lunch tables and getting meal trays in hands for a network of elementary schools that don’t host their own kitchens or infrastructure for meal preparation.
Some of that independence is set to shift next year, when California becomes the first state to require free breakfasts and lunches for all schoolchildren – removing the main funding mechanism for school meals in Los Altos.
Some districts, such as the Mountain View Whisman School District, have already implemented free meals for all. MVWSD operates its own kitchens, with chefs that cook breakfast and lunch for all its schools. The Los Altos School District, which has no kitchens, will need to change. Right now, 95% of district parents pay out of pocket when they buy school lunches – and their payments subsidize the meal options available. The PTA-run meal programs currently partner with Pasta Market and Choice Lunch, according to Assistant Superintendent Randy Kenyon. Some students pay approximately $6.50 per meal, other students qualify for free meals, but all access the same meal options.
When the parent payments stop next year – because the meals are, by mandate, free to all – the district will make what Kenyon called a “seismic shift.” LASD will rely on state and federal reimbursement to fund its meal program – a set formula, currently approximately $3.70, which would not cover the cost of the district’s current meal options. Kenyon has been contacting vendors and local districts with in-house food operations that might be willing to contract meals to Los Altos at the subsidized rates.
“There are private vendors that are very willing to meet the demand in the Bay Area,” Kenyon said. “We know that it’s a competitive market and they have reasonable rates.”
He anticipates that California will provide some money to fill the gap between federal reimbursement rates and the real cost for meals in high-cost-of-living areas, but all local districts are having to plan for next year with no finalized rate yet announced by the state.
Pandemic-driven window into food need
The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds school lunch programs, and during the pandemic it dramatically expanded the Seamless Summer Option, a program that had existed to provide food to families facing food insecurity while schools, and their feeding programs, were closed for the summer. When schools closed during the COVID outbreak, the U.S. activated and expanded its summer program to serve low-income neighborhoods, with drive-thru pickup sites for hot meals and grocery boxes to take home. The program was available to all, and not having to check student eligibility meant districts could serve any family who felt need without paperwork or delay, and at community sites off school campuses.
The take-home meals were, for the most part, a dramatic change from previous federal policy. But the idea of providing less-encumbered access to food has had growing support in California, where more than 60% of families have qualified for subsidized lunches in recent years and the pandemic made that nutrition need particularly visible. Spurred by a year of new feeding needs, and new ways of feeding, the state included universal school meals in its new budget last summer, with a rollout scheduled for the 2022-2023 school year.
This year, income-eligible families in Los Altos applied and then underwent a certification process, and the district would order meals for qualifying children from the parent-run program. Kenyon said the vast majority of qualifying local families receive free meals, not just reduced-price, and approximately 95% of eligible families choose to participate. Families who pay for lunch order it on a meal-by-meal basis.
Next year, all that changes – the district will be required to offer a breakfast and lunch to every child, every day, and will have to guess how many may opt out to brown bag instead, and plan meal volume accordingly.
According to multiple local sources, pizza day will be all hands on deck – lunch lady wisdom is already well honed in forecasting how demand ebbs and flows with the menu. When and how the universal free breakfast might be served remains unknown; Kenyon said the district is exploring multiple approaches to scheduling a meal two or more hours prior to lunch that is easy to access but doesn’t disrupt class time.
LASD has no kitchens to produce its own meals, but it is surrounded by large districts that do, including the Mountain View Whisman School District, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District and the Palo Alto Unified School District. While schools were closed by the pandemic, LASD bought meals from MVWSD.
Kenyon said LASD may put together a patchwork of contracts with neighboring entities to buy meals, and is currently in conversation with districts and vendors that also may be able to provide service at the lower meal cost set by government reimbursement rates. He added that the district has, until now, had a capacity for “attractive meal selections,” buoyed by immense parent volunteer labor and family payments that gave flexibility and subsidy to cater to preferences at individual school sites. Next year, when the program will be structurally limited by cost, meals will look different but still meet government mandates for nutrition.
