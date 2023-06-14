ysml

Graduates from the Young Men’s Service League include, front, from left: Graham Cooks, Grey Fondo, CJ Blastos, Sam Dyke, Alex Yue, Eric Chang, Zackery He and Nicholas Shen. Back: Kevin Peercy, Eric Mohageg, George Heller, Casey Jones, Ryan Brown, Alex Mohageg, Kai Kumagai, Noah Crane, Miles DiLeo, Tanner Muret, Kyan Agdassi, Michael Chen, Ali Azgomi, Daara Alavi and Andrew Fu. Not pictured are Kabir Chaudhry, Logan Detrick, Aarush Kachhawa, Jackson Kim, Lance Nguyen and Eric Tseng.

 Courtesy of Kelly Chen

The Young Men’s Service League Rancho Chapter honored 29 graduating seniors at the first all-chapter, in-person banquet in four years April 30 at the Los Altos Community Center.

The nonprofit YMSL provides mother-son volunteer service to local community philanthropies and develops leadership skills in its young men through a national meeting curriculum and defined jobs within the chapter. The program is a four-year commitment for young men in grades 9-12 and their mothers.

