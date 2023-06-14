The Young Men’s Service League Rancho Chapter honored 29 graduating seniors at the first all-chapter, in-person banquet in four years April 30 at the Los Altos Community Center.
The nonprofit YMSL provides mother-son volunteer service to local community philanthropies and develops leadership skills in its young men through a national meeting curriculum and defined jobs within the chapter. The program is a four-year commitment for young men in grades 9-12 and their mothers.
Kelly Chen, outgoing president and co-founding board member, co-moderated the program, which recognized members’ achievements in philanthropy hours, meeting leadership and mother-son work. Ben Pribe and Kevin Tam, from the founding Class of 2018, presented the graduating seniors.
The young men and their mothers served more than 6,600 hours during their four-year commitment. Their work included collecting food for West Valley Community Services, packing and serving food at Second Harvest Food Bank, stocking at Habitat for Humanity and repairing bikes for Silicon Valley Bike Exchange.
This year, the 29 seniors – the largest class graduating from YMSL to date – gave back to the chapter by making food for 155 members and young men at the kickoff meeting in August, creating a video of a mock business meeting that was incorporated into national chapter training and making videos featuring philanthropy tips.
During the program, mother and son Judy and Graham Cooks received the Rancho Lesley Williams Service Award for serving more than 182 cumulative hours together. Seniors Alex Mohageg, CJ Blastos, Eric Mohageg, Eric Tseng, Graham Cooks, Jackson Kim and Nicholas Shen earned the Senior Leadership Award for serving 115-plus hours over four years, serving as an officer at least once in their four-year commitment and attending a high number of YMSL meetings.
“YMSL really creates a close-knit community that promotes philanthropy and citizenship like no other,” said former YMSL president Eric Tseng. “Being part of YMSL has taught me and prepared me with so many skills that you don’t just pick up on your own. The experience showed me that YMSL isn’t some rigorous, high-commitment organization; it’s one in which you can truly have fun and get to know others around you.”
