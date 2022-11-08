William Lai

October 31, 1927 – October 18, 2022
Wo ‘William’ Mark Lai, age 94, passed away on October 18 at Stanford Hospital. Born and raised in San Francisco Chinatown, he served in the US Army before earning a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley, where he met his late wife Ruby. During a long, rewarding career as an engineer, William also completed a doctorate at UC Davis and raised a family in Los Altos, where he resided from 1961 until his death. An avid DIYer and outdoorsman, William was known for a myriad of home improvements and for enjoying annual camping trips with his family.
