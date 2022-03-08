Katherine Elizabeth “Kassie” Lorenzen and Scott Edward Hulse Payne were married Oct. 2 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Northbrook, Ill.
The bride is the daughter of Peter and the late Reagan Lorenzen of Dallas. She graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas and earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and global business from the University of Southern California.
She is a sales director at the market intelligence firm Numerator.
The groom is the son of Annette Hulse and Richard Fancher of Los Altos, and David Payne and Vicki Chiu of Los Altos Hills. He graduated from Homestead High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from UC Berkeley and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.
He is vice president of retail and product at Home Chef.
The couple honeymooned in Sri Lanka and the Maldives and live in Chicago.