Stephanie (Stevie) Malone Day

April 26, 1936 –October 21, 2022

Stephanie (Stevie) Malone Day died on October 21, 2022, at El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, California. She was 86. Stevie was born on April 26, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Dr. James Groenendyke Malone and Marian Marguerite Van Horn Malone. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John F. Day III, daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Schmitt, four grandchildren, Christina and John Sabin, and Haley and Amelia Schmitt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lynn Day Sabin.

