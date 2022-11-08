April 26, 1936 –October 21, 2022
Stephanie (Stevie) Malone Day died on October 21, 2022, at El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, California. She was 86. Stevie was born on April 26, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Dr. James Groenendyke Malone and Marian Marguerite Van Horn Malone. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John F. Day III, daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Schmitt, four grandchildren, Christina and John Sabin, and Haley and Amelia Schmitt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lynn Day Sabin.
Stevie, a graduate of Wellesley College, married John on October 3, 1959, in Kalamazoo. The new couple moved to Mountain View, where Stevie received her teaching credentials at San Jose State. She began teaching fifth grade at Grant School in the Cupertino School District. When her first child was born in 1963, the family moved to Los Altos, where they remained for 52 years. Since 2015, Stevie and John have resided in the Saratoga Retirement Community.
A woman of many talents, Stevie’s life centered around her family, teaching, art, water exercise, and friends. After her children finished high school, she returned to teaching for a period of almost 20 years in the Los Altos School District at Oak, Almond, Hillview, and Springer Elementary Schools.
She was a Docent at the San Jose Museum of Art, a Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) teacher in Parent-Child Communications, and a troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She was most proud to have been one of the five women who founded the Los Altos Art Docent Program in 1983.
Since Stevie’s youth, when she was a competitive synchronized swimmer, she loved water sports and aquacise. She was active in Tai-Chi and Pilates. A creative artist in original needle work and stitchery, she was also a lifetime reader, especially enjoying mysteries, and an active participant in several book clubs.
She left her community with wonderful memories of Christmas parties and neighborhood Fourth of July pool potlucks. Her chocolate fudge and mint brownies were legendary. She loved art galleries, ballet, theater, and American Indian jewelry and pottery. She gained great joy and love from her luncheon circles of teachers, Leos, neighbors, and gin martini friends. She is greatly missed.
