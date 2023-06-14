Troop 37 and Troop 201 of Los Altos held an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony at Covington School June 3 to recognize the troops’ four new Eagle Scouts.
This was the first time a joint Eagle Court of Honor was held for Scouts in Troop 37 and Troop 201. Both troops are chartered with the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:
• Timothy Chien of Mountain View designed, built and installed planter boxes at Khan Lab School’s lower school campus with help from the students and parents of the school.
• Lansing Crawford of Los Altos refurbished the kindergarten garden at Covington School, planting native plants and adding pathways.
• Paige Kasso of Los Altos created a sensory path at Covington School by using her skills to design an interactive path on the ground and walls. The path allows students to work off excess energy and develop gross motor skills while following the path down the school corridor.
• Everett Lai of Los Altos designed and built a rope fence at Covington School and a picket fence at Springer School. The Eagle projects were built to protect gardens from being trampled.
