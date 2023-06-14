Troop37_201

Four Scouts from Troop 37 and Troop 201 recently earned the rank of Eagle. Pictured, from left, are Everett Lai, Timothy Chien, Paige Kasso and Lansing Crawford.

 Courtesy of Lauren Hasenhuttl

Troop 37 and Troop 201 of Los Altos held an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony at Covington School June 3 to recognize the troops’ four new Eagle Scouts.

This was the first time a joint Eagle Court of Honor was held for Scouts in Troop 37 and Troop 201. Both troops are chartered with the Rotary Club of Los Altos.

