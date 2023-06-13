Troop 37

Troop 37 honored its new Eagle Scouts –  Ben Conner, from left, Mitchell Johnson, Jack Park and Will Park.

 Courtesy of Liz Park

Scouts from Los Altos Troop 37, all of whom graduated from Los Altos High School last week, recently received recognition for attaining the Eagle Scout rank.

The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:

