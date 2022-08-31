scouts

Eight members of Los Altos Scout Troop 33 earned Eagle Scout honors for their community work. Pictured, front, from left: Vian Patel, Joshua Kim, Wyatt Oates and Akshay Shivkumar. Back: Carter Oates, Nathan Hahn, Joshua Marble and Jacob Pigg.

 Courtesy of Kirstin Kim

Los Altos Scout Troop 33 honored eight new Eagle Scouts at a ceremony Aug. 13.

The Eagle designation is the highest achievement in Scouting, with only 4% of Scouts attaining it. To earn the Eagle rank, Scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, lead a community service project, hold multiple troop leadership positions and perform community service.

