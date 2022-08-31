Los Altos Scout Troop 33 honored eight new Eagle Scouts at a ceremony Aug. 13.
The Eagle designation is the highest achievement in Scouting, with only 4% of Scouts attaining it. To earn the Eagle rank, Scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, lead a community service project, hold multiple troop leadership positions and perform community service.
The new Eagle Scout and their projects:
• Nathan Hahn built a butterfly garden at Montclaire Elementary School, where he attended kindergarten and grades 3-5. The garden provides nectar nourishment for butterflies during the winter months. Hahn and volunteers prepared the garden beds, removed weeds, laid a walkway, erected a fence and set up an irrigation system. Hahn is a rising sophomore at UC Merced, where he is studying engineering.
• Joshua Kim built 10 1.5-foot-by-1.5-foot planter boxes for Imai Elementary School in Mountain View. The final products were stained a redwood color, with a decorative rim added along the top. The exteriors were weatherproofed, the interiors were waterproofed and the boxes featured hand-painted designs attached to the outside. Kim is a rising sophomore at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
• Joshua Marble worked with an organization that runs a small farm-like area outdoors where people can pet animals. He replaced the rabbit hutches with new ones that better protect against the elements and provide more space for the rabbits to move about, including platforms for the hutches to protect the structures’ legs from rotting.
• Carter Oates helped Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church by remodeling and landscaping a 480-sqiare-foot area of grass and converting it into a garden and seating area. The project took more than four days and an estimated 10 people to complete.
• Wyatt Oates conducted his Eagle Project at The Stellar Academy for children with dyslexia. The school had just moved to a new site and only had a yard for a playground and no place for outdoor learning. Oates designed and built four planter boxes and painted a four-square court, basketball hoop, hopscotch and running lane for a play area.
• Vian Patel constructed three bookcases for the Moffett Field Historical Society Museum. The project involved producing a training video teaching volunteers how to construct more bookcases for the museum.
• Jacob Pigg built a pair of Buddy Benches for St. Joseph Elementary School. The project was part of the principal’s vision to create a school environment that encouraged kindness.
• Akshay Shivkumar worked with the Mountain View High School IT Department and led seven Scouts in a project that improved the school’s outdated Chrome books, enabling students access to working laptops for the school year. Together, they refreshed more than 650 laptops.
