troop31

Troop 31’s new Eagle Scouts include Greg Schumann, from left, John Sutter, Scott Mello and Nasir Naqvi.

 Courtesy of Saira Naqvi

Los Altos Troop 31 recently recognized four members for earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned the rank after a lengthy review

process.

