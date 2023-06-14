Los Altos Troop 31 recently recognized four members for earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned the rank after a lengthy review
The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:
• Scott Mello installed a paver pathway at Menlo Church so that church goers have access to outdoor facilities. He chose the project because he knew it would benefit the church and said he is grateful to leave a lasting gift to the community. Mello recently graduated from Los Altos High School and plans to pursue a biotechnology degree in the fall.
• Nasir Naqvi oversaw the refurbishment, repair and installation of Linux and related software on 150 Chromebooks. The computers were donated by local school districts for distribution to underserved youth in the Mountain View area. A freshman at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Naqvi is studying computer science and economics.
• Greg Schumann demolished and rebuilt a circular wooden bench that surrounded a tree at his church. He said he chose the project because he wanted to give back to the church community. Schumann is studying microbial biology at UC Berkeley.
• John Sutter rebuilt a collapsing fence that surrounded the nursery at Los Altos Lutheran Church. He attends the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Troop 31 meets at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments