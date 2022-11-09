scouts

Troop 30’s new Eagle Scouts include, from left, Garrett Tran, Thomas Maiello, Jacob Ismael, Eric Schmidtke, Brigham Robinson and Jack Spitzer. 

 Courtesy of Eric Spitzer

Los Altos Scout Troop 30 celebrated six Scouts who recently earned the Eagle rank at a Court of Honor Ceremony Oct. 8 at Christ Episcopal Church.

The six Scouts and their Eagle projects:

