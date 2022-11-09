Los Altos Scout Troop 30 celebrated six Scouts who recently earned the Eagle rank at a Court of Honor Ceremony Oct. 8 at Christ Episcopal Church.
The six Scouts and their Eagle projects:
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
Los Altos Scout Troop 30 celebrated six Scouts who recently earned the Eagle rank at a Court of Honor Ceremony Oct. 8 at Christ Episcopal Church.
The six Scouts and their Eagle projects:
• Jacob Ismael, a senior at Mountain View High School, worked with volunteer adults and the staff of Loyola School to design and build two new garbage/recycling bin container structures. He led and supervised fellow Scouts during the construction project and during on-site assembly of the new structures.
• Thomas Maiello, who graduated from Homestead High School in June, worked with staff and volunteers at Baker Elementary School in San Jose to design, build and install furniture for the Outdoor Garden Classroom. He led other Scouts in building an outdoor whiteboard enclosure, student benches and planter boxes.
• Brigham Robinson, a freshman at Mountain View High, led volunteers in making new signs for Lehi Park, an outdoor recreational facility in the Santa Cruz Mountains that was destroyed by wildfire in 2020. The project involved cutting, sanding, stenciling, routing and painting a total of 72 wood signs for the park.
• Eric Schmidtke, a junior at Menlo School, raised awareness in the community about improving literacy around the world. His outreach to local schools, libraries, newspapers and Troop 30 raised funds and resulted in donations of 1,641 books. He partnered with the African Library Project to ship the books to the Bukembe Boys High School in Kenya.
• Jack Spitzer, a freshman at Los Altos High, completed his Eagle project at the Greenmeadow Pool and Community Association park. He led volunteers in refurbishing two fire pits, making them attractive and usable again, supporting the community’s enjoyment of
the park.
• Garrett Tran, a junior at Menlo School, led a team of volunteers in building two permanent shade structures over the bleachers at the baseball field at Oak Avenue School. The project benefited the Los Altos-Mountain View Pony Baseball league and the local community.
For more information on Troop 30, visit troopwebhost.org/troop30losaltos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments