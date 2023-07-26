William Roe Sr.

May 17, 1935 – May 4, 2023
Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, partner, uncle and friend passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends, after a short battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Oswego, New York. His parents moved to S.F. when he was five years old. After a few years the family moved to Los Altos where his father opened Clint’s Creamery. As a young man, he worked for his father in the creamery and spent his free time souping up cars and hot-rodding with his friends from Mountain View High School. He enlisted in the Army as a mechanic and served a memorably frigid tour in Korea. Bill joined the fire service in 1963 and had a long career with the Los Altos Fire Department, serving in a variety of roles including firefighter, instructor and Captain. Bill was an integral part of the California Fire Mechanics Association and Academy from 1970 until he retired in 1991. Teaching in the fire academy was his proudest career accomplishment.
Bill had fond memories of his cabin at the Russian River next to his sister’s. He loved being in the shade of the redwoods, playing in the river and picking blackberries with the whole family.
Bill built a sailboat and taught himself to sail and eventually lived aboard his beloved sailboat the Irish Misty.
He loved his family and cherished his friends. Bill was an incredible cook and master of the BBQ. He loved sailing the bay and summertime anchored in the Delta. He loved listening to jazz and having a Manhattan while BBQing. He loved to play cribbage. He loved the islands and loved to read. He loved having a project to occupy his mind and hands. He could make or fix anything. Or learn a new skill if it captured his interest. He loved his recliner after three decades spent living on a sailboat. He hated Brussels sprouts.
Bill was an avid 49er fan his entire life. Frequently during a game would sail his boat and then anchor outside the stadium during a football game.
Bill is survived by his wunnaful partner Maureen aka Mo, son Bill Jr. (Katherine), daughter Faith (Matt), 6 grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren. His was a long and well-lived life and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of life will be on Sept. 9th from 11 am - 3 pm in Auburn, CA. RSVP to Faith at (530) 613-3546.
“There are good ships and wood ships, and ships that sail the sea, but the best ships are the friendships and May they always be.”
