July 21, 1946 – August 15, 2022
William Ray Kinzie died on Monday, Aug 15, 2022 after a 10-year-long battle with cancer, fought with the help of UC Davis Medical trials, Sutter Hospital Hospice, and the love, prayers, and support of his family and friends.
Bill graduated from Chico State University in Business and received his CPA from Price Waterhouse. He spent his career in Silicon Valley with various companies, including TRW Vidar and Intel.
Bill met the love of his life, Patricia, while they were both working at TRW Vidar. After six months of dating, he proposed to her at a picnic dinner on Santa Cruz Harbor Beach. The two married on February 16,1980, and remained at each other’s sides for the next 42 years.
Bill and Pat spent much of their married life in Los Altos, and were active members of Menlo Park Presbyterian Church. At home, Bill’s primary titles included Doll Furniture Builder, Swing-Set Installer, and Playhouse Architect. There was no home improvement project he wouldn’t tackle. Some were even completed!
After retiring in 2011, Bill and Pat moved to Lincoln, CA. An avid skier, Bill enjoyed terrorizing the mountains of Tahoe. Legends about him abound in ski lodges from Sugar Bowl to Squaw Valley, and will likely serve as warnings to local children for years to come.
Bill leaves behind his wife Pat, children: John Spade (Simone) from Florida, Lesli Jones from Stockton, Laura Oliva (Emerson) from Campbell, David Kinzie from Denver, and his sister Joanne (Jeff) and her family from Stockton. He passed gently at home in the arms of Pat and Laura, safe and much loved to the end.