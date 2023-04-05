William Harold Young

July 28, 1934 – February 2, 2023
Bill, an avid sports fan, an honest, devoted and loving husband and father was born and raised in Glendale, California, graduating from Glendale High School. In 1956 he graduated from UCLA with a degree in Geography and in 1957 was appointed as a Reserve Officer in the Navy. He served two years as LT JG on board the U.S.S. Lexington and the U.S.S. Bremerton. He then became employed at ALCOA, Philco-Ford (Ford-Aerospace) and retired as a financial manager from Lockheed Martin. In 1979 he married Karla who remained his wife for 44 years until his passing. He is survived by Karla, his daughter Stephanie Umstead, sons Stephen Todd and Jordan William, and granddaughter Sydney Umstead Jones. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and SIRS.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 17th at 2:00PM in the Peninsula Bible Church, Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
