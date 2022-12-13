January 11, 1939 – December 20, 2021
Warren James Behler, 82, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021. Warren was born on January 11, 1939 and grew up in San Mateo, CA. He was the only child of Laurence and Marie Behler. Warren graduated from San Mateo High School. Throughout his career, he worked as a machinist. He married Mary Frances Donahoe on October 1, 1975, and they were married for 33 years until her death in 2008. Warren was proud of his 43 years of sobriety and was a friend to many, offering support to others in difficult times. Warren was a train enthusiast, both model trains and steam locomotives. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, and in particular, his Trihawks. Warren lived in Los Altos for the last 45 years. Warren is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Behler, and his parents, Laurence and Marie Behler. He is survived by several cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at Alta Mesa Cemetery, 695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306 on December 16, 2022 at 11:30 am.
