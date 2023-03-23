Walter Tobin

January 29, 1929 – March 1, 2023
Walter (Walt) Stoddard Tobin passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, in Sonoma at the age of 94.
Walt, a former resident of Los Altos, was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Walter W. Tobin, and Mary Minetta Stoddard on January 29, 1929. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Elaine Frances Sullivan, and sister Dorothy (Tobin) Swann. He is survived by his six children: Thomas (Karen) Tobin, Margaret (Graham) Martin, Maureen (John) Herr, Mary (Hal) Kroeger, Sheila (Ken, dec.) Miller, William Tobin, sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Walt grew up near his maternal grandparent’s farm on Lake Fenton, Michigan. After graduating from Fenton High School, he attended the University of Detroit until his studies were interrupted when he was drafted into military service. Walt honorably served as First Sergeant with the U.S. Eighth Army, 19th Ordnance at the front lines of the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Following his foreign military service Walt returned to Michigan, married, started his family, continued his education at the University of Detroit under the G.I. Bill, graduating with a B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1959. Following graduation, Walt worked as a sales executive for the Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, a career that spanned over 30 years taking him to Chicago, San Francisco, and Cincinnati until his retirement in 1990.
The Bechtel development of the Alaska Pipeline and the need to manage his company’s interest there and in the western region, brought him to Northern California, where his father was born. Walt and his family moved to Los Altos in 1973.
Walt and Elaine later retired in Sonoma in 1990 as one of the early residents of Creekside Village where he served as a board member and on several committees. Walt was a center of a great social life, often introducing new neighbors, bringing people together with his stories, and regaling on his Irish roots. He and Elaine enjoyed participating in bridge groups and entertaining friends and family from around the country. Walt especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the clubhouse, tennis courts, the pool, walks along the nature paths, the Chocolate Cow and Train Town.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Walt’s honor to a charity of your choice.
