Virginia (Ginny) Zachow

July 28, 1939 – May 20, 2022
Our beloved Ginny passed away on May 20th at the age of 82 in Mountain View. Virginia Dale “Ginny” Shirley Zachow was born July 28, 1939, to Bonnie and Ed Shirley, in Hereford, Texas. The middle of three children, Ginny grew up in Richmond, CA during WWll. During those years, she took tap dancing lessons from a neighborhood studio and again as an adult with a group of lady friends, and she enjoyed dancing ever after. The family moved to Mountain View, CA in 1955. She graduated from Mountain View High School in 1957, where she was a majorette. She went to work for Ford Aerospace in Human Resources. During that time, she met and married John Cintas in 1959. Ginny and John have two sons, John and Jeff. Later she met and married Wayne Zachow. Ginny became a successful real estate broker and worked in the Los Altos area for over forty years until her retirement in 2019. She was awarded the California Association of Realtors “Realtor For Life” award for her outstanding career and achievements.
Ginny had a vibrant and outgoing personality and was loved by friends and family, near and far. She loved to entertain, traveling the world, and was a gourmet cook. She volunteered with the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health and served as a Poll Volunteer for elections for a number of years.
Ginny lived every day in full color and sparkle and was a shining example of living life to the fullest and on her own terms. She will be deeply missed, especially during family birthdays and Christmas Eve, which Ginny always made special. Ginny is survived by her son John Cintas (& fiance Kris) and granddaughters Caitlin and Megan Cintas of Saratoga, CA, and son Jeff Cintas (& wife Debbi) and great grandchildren Myron and Lera of Anderson, CA. Sister Barbara Ross of Dallas, TX. Niece Deborah Ross Monelo (& husband Ernesto) and nephew Richard Ross (& wife Lara) and twin nieces Maddy and Gabby Ross of Dallas, TX. Brother Keith (& Trish) of Redding, CA. Niece Alicia (& Hernan) Contreras, and grandniece Gabriela of El Dorado Hills, CA and nephew Shawn Shirley (& Adrienne) and grandnieces Madison, Hallie, and Kaitlin of Manteca, CA.
A celebration of life will be held in Ginny’s honor on Saturday September 17th from 1pm to 5pm at her son John’s residence in Saratoga. For details on the event and to RSVP please visit: www.eventcreate.com/e/ginny