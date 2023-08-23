December 24, 1925 - July 4, 2023
Viola Marie Clifford, a lifelong resident of Los Altos, passed away at her Pine Lane home on July 4 at the age of 98. As both a child of, and contributor to the growth of the “Valley of the Heart’s Delight”, Vi was the only child of parents Joseph and Alma Becker who owned and managed a 10 acre orchard stretching along Los Altos Avenue from Pine Lane to Yerba Santa Avenue.
During her youth, one of Viola’s jobs was to count the daily egg production of her Uncle George’s 1,200 chickens. In the summer, she became the fastest cutter of her parent’s prized crop of Blenheim apricots, and she was expected to share her apricot cutting secrets as mentor to numerous kids and adults working at the Becker cutting shed. Following her graduation from Mtn. View High School, Vi attended San Jose State College for two years before embarking on a 42-year career with Pacific Telephone where she served as a trainer of personnel. Viola always took time off or worked the night shift at Pacific Telephone during apricot season to ensure the success of her parents’ summer apricot business.
Courted by an interesting young man who lived adjacent to the Becker property, Viola married Ralph Clifford in 1946 and their home was soon built near the original Becker house on Pine Lane. Sons Duane (1951) and Mark (1954) still reside on the family property. Both boys vividly recall the excitement of the yearly family summer trips to Yosemite where hiking. fishing, and viewing the fire falls were premium activities. Ralph always embraced the local outdoors and spent much of his free time on their 420 acre ranch at Mt. Hamilton, while Vi was more interested in world travel. Having numerous traveling companions, she was frequently on the move from 1970-2002 to Australia, the Orient, and many other world sites; a total of 17 trips in 32 years.
Viola was a devoted and loving mother, instilling a sense of independence and self-sufficiency in her two children. The Clifford home was always a welcoming haven for her sons’ friends and other family members. As the granddaughter of Herman and Marie Bleibler, a founding Los Altos family, Vi loved helping her many North Los Altos relatives and relished making their lives more enjoyable. Her Thanksgiving dinners were legendary, often filling two rooms with hungry turkey eaters. When members of the Bleibler family aged, Vi became their near-daily companion and care-giver. Upon the passing of her aunt, Vi was lauded as “the shelter from the storm.”
In 2006, Palo Alto real estate rental prices accelerated forcing the family to rethink their fledgling commercial real estate business. Converting to a Limited Liability Company, Vi became Bleibler Properties LLC’s founding and very effective president. She was also a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Palo Alto and a frequent attendant at church events. With her many stories, Vi and a church friend would always buy up a table of Christmas luncheon seats, and, with a ready smile, beckon friends to join them for lunch and songs.
Over the years, Viola constantly maintained her numerous friendships by making phone calls, sending written cards, and taking folks out to lunch. She believed in making her friends know they were special-always with a human touch. Viola Marie Clifford’s life was emblematic of old Los Altos, a child of an agrarian family, a no-nonsense hard worker, a wonderful wife and mother, a fierce supporter of the Clifford-Bleibler families, and a participant in God’s church.
Viola is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Alma Becker and her husband Ralph Clifford. She is survived by her sons Duane Clifford and Mark Clifford of Los Altos, her daughter-in-law Donna Clifford of Spokane, her grandchildren Casey of Hollister, Jennifer of Spokane, Megan of Morrison CO, Will of Los Altos, and her great granddaughter Willow of Hollister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments