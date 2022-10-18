Valeria M. Dumitru

May 12, 1927 – September 26, 2022
Valeria was born May 12th, 1927 as Valeria Margaret Cucuiat, the daughter of Romanian immigrants, Basil and Theresa (Suta) Cucuiat, in Detroit MI. She was the youngest of four children, and when young, her father passed away suddenly, so the family was raised during the Great Depression by their widowed mother. 1947, Valeria graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Henry Ford School of Nursing. In 1948, she met John Dumitru, and they married in the Romanian Orthodox Church of Detroit in 1949. As John pursued his studies in Anthropology, Valeria combined raising a family of 4 sons and a daughter, with continuing her nursing career. Early in the 1970s, Valeria found her passion for Holistic Health, published the directory of Holistic Health Practitioners in the Bay Area, obtained a Lifetime Teaching degree through UC Santa Cruz in Nursing and Health and taught classes on holistic health in Adult Education at Foothill College. As a volunteer, she served on the Board of Directors for Integrated Healing Arts in Palo Alto, Integration Healing Arts & Sciences in San Francisco , and the Live Oak Center of Healing Arts in Menlo Park. Valeria loved parties, hosting dinner parties for church friends, potlucks in her home for her husbands students and what she loved most, family celebrations. Valeria was a proud mom as her sons pursued their dreams of travel and education and was delighted with her daughter, Sofia’s, love of theater, ballet, singing, always happy to throw cast parties for the Los Altos Children’s Theater. Valeria and her husband loved to travel, including Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Mexico, and across the United States. Closer to home, starting in 1982, her husband and 3 sons built a family cabin in La Grange, CA, and for decades after, she loved to escape for retreats, sometimes with John, but also alone, loving the country solitude. Over the years, Valeria attended several churches, including The Christian Orthodox Church of the Redeemer in Los Altos Hills, where she was a valuable Alto in the Church Choir. She also attended St. Williams Catholic Church, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Unity Palo Alto, and the Ananda Church in Palo Alto. In August 2009, Valeria and John celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at home as her husband was succumbing to cancer. Valeria carried on in the family home dedicated to her own health exercising daily, and dancing Paneurythmy with friends in Cuesta Park. She was determined to live life to the fullest, until the Good Lord was ready to take her home at age 95, passing from Alzheimers . Valeria is preceded in death by her son, David Robert Dumitru in 1966 and husband, John, in November 2009. She is survived by her sons John Charles Dumitru of Deadwood Oregon, Andrew Peter Dumitru and his wife, Lysbeth KB Borie of Eugene OR, Eli Dumitru of Talent OR, and daughter Sofia (Marianne) Dumitru of Eugene OR; grandchildren Elena Furnea Borie, Morgan Boyd Dumitru
and 16 nieces and nephews. Valeria got her wish to die at home in Los Altos and is, at last, reunited with her beloved mother, father, three siblings, son, and husband. The Funeral, open to the public, is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at Church of the Redeemer, Antiochian Orthodox Church — 380 Magdalena Ave, Los Altos Hills, CA 94024. Viewing at 10:00am and Service at 11:00am.
