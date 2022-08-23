September 26, 1940 – June 21, 2022
Thomas J. Sherrill (September 26, 1940 - June 21, 2022), age 81, was the son of Otha Sherrill (1903-1946) and Marie Kontur (1903-1999), brother of William Sherrill (1931-2019) and Donald Sherrill (b. 1939). After graduating from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, Thomas received his Ph.D in Astronomy from the University of California at Berkeley in 1966. He worked for Lockheed Corporation (which became Lockheed Martin Corporation) for 29 years, 18 of which were centered on the development of the Hubble Space Telescope, before retiring in 1995. He had a great passion for travel and had visited almost every corner of the world. In his later years, he focused his travels to various parts of the United States.