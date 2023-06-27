Thomas Bredt

October 28, 1940 – December 9, 2022
Thomas Howard Bredt was born in Detroit on October 28, 1940 and passed away at Stanford on December 9, 2022.
Tom attended the University of Michigan, earning a B.S. in Science Engineering. He rowed for the Detroit Boat Club and in the summer of 1961, he met Polly Walker. They bonded over their shared love of race boats on the Detroit River, and married in June of 1963. Shortly thereafter, Tom and Polly moved to New Jersey, where Tom began working for Bell Labs while earning a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from N.Y.U.
Tom & Polly journeyed to California in 1966, where he then attended Stanford University and obtained a PhD in Computer Science. Their daughter, Melissa, was born in 1969. Many careers followed including teaching at Stanford, being an engineering manager at Hewlett-Packard, a Vice President of the Information Systems group at Dataquest, and finally Partner at Menlo Ventures.
There was more to Tom than work: he and Polly led a multifaceted life, engaging in the Arts and in furthering educational possibilities for students at The University of Michigan’s Engineering Department and at Stanford School of Medicine. As a volunteer, Tom revived the Tahoe Maritime Museum and helped it achieve great success for many years. This was a proud achievement for Tom and Polly.
Upon retiring, Tom was honored by his colleagues with the establishment of scholarships in his name at Stanford’s Department of Engineering. In his lifetime, 90 awards were given to deserving students and faculty. At Stanford’s Department of Surgery, 65 young students were supported as they took their first steps in scientific training.
Tom and Polly shared a love for travel and explorations, and for vacations that nearly always involved being on the waters of Lake Tahoe in California and Walloon Lake in Michigan. Tom took the helm at “Camp Bredt” where he and Polly taught the family to boat and ensured that good times were had by all.
For his kindness, good deeds, honesty, and humble nature, Tom (Papa) will be missed by all. Daughter Melissa Bredt Riches, grandchildren Lindsay and Calvin Millett, Jordan and Rebecca Riches, niece Tiffany & Jeff Pogue, Melinda, Elianna, and great granddaughter Grace Millett, brother Richard Bredt and family Linda, Jennifer and Steve of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments