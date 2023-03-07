October 6, 1952 – January 21, 2022
Tee Thơ Tran – one of the kindest, most genuine and joyous people to walk this earth had passed on January 21, 2022 after a heroic, 19-day battle with COVID.
Many in the Los Altos community first knew her as the proprietor of FYN “For Your Nails” Salon & Spa, which she and her husband Charles co-founded 40 years ago at 371 1st Street in Downtown Los Altos, before expanding and settling in its current location at 209 State Street.
Beyond being an award-winning nail artist and small-business owner, Tee was also a community advocate, talented sketch artist and painter, melodious singer, competitive ping pong player, graceful dancer, avid movie-goer and an incredible cook. However, her ultimate skill was her ability to bring out the best in those who were just meeting her for the first time. It’s what made the experience of sharing in her hospitality – whether at the salon or at her home – something that could result in the formation of lifelong friendships.
At the end of 2013, Tee and Charles said goodbye to their life in the Bay Area and set off to explore their home country, Vietnam. Their manager, Vivian Nguyen purchased the salon from them in 2015 as they continued to live a carefree life traveling around Asia and spending time with family in Saigon, Australia and the US.
During Tee’s final years when travel was more restricted due to the pandemic, they made the most out of having video calls and exchanging photos with their children and grandchildren.
She and Charles found joy in everyday acts of love. They would give each other haircuts and would be each other’s yoga instructors. Tee crafted the most delicious meals for Charles, and Charles would bathe Tee’s feet in warm water and give them a massage every night. Tee would wind down her evenings by listening to Charles play the guitar or her favorite love songs before going to bed.
On her final evening in her home, Tee wrapped her arms around Charles as he played her a song on his guitar and said, “I love you, my talented man.”
Tee is survived by her husband Charles; her children Kathy Wilson, Jacky Tran and Eric Tran; and her grandchildren Nico Wilson, Avery Wilson, and Antonia Saputo. She is deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
For those who would like to celebrate her life, her children have worked with the City of Los Altos to install a bench in her memory in front of FYN Salon & Spa. They will commemorate the bench on Friday March 31 at 2:30pm at FYN Salon & Spa. For more information on the memorial and about Tee’s life, please visit: https://www.tee-tho-tran.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments