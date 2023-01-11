Sylvester Thomas (Tom) Barton, Jr.

February 23, 1929 – November 15, 2022
Sylvester Thomas Barton passed peacefully and comfortably on November 15, 2022, with his three daughters by his side. Born in Reed, Oklahoma, he came to California as a young boy with his family during the Great Depression and adopted the beautiful Santa Clara Valley as his lifetime home. He established Tom Barton Builder in the 1970’s and later, Tom Barton Real Estate. He will forever be remembered and cherished by his loving children, Michael Barton (Allison), Alice Carmack, Doug Barton, Jennifer Barton and Cheryle Gail, his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Marguerite Hope (Weeks) Barton. Tom and his life were celebrated 2 ½ years ago on his 90th birthday at a fun-filled and loving party. He enjoyed seeing the more than 80 friends and family members who attended, receiving birthday greetings from friends far and near, as well as letters of congratulations from California Governor Newsom and members of the California State Legislature. No funeral or memorial service is planned but Tom in lieu of flowers, would love for you to donate to a cause that is close to your heart, or to go outside and plant some tomato plants or fruit trees or enjoy a beautiful sailing date on the San Francisco Bay and think of him as forever captaining the boat tiller, his face to the wind. To see Tom’s full obituary and send words of comfort to the family, please visit www.spanglermortuary.com/obits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments