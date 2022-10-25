July 20, 1948 - September 16, 2022
It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Suzanne Moshier, mother and dear friend, who died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at El Camino Hospital after a lengthy illness. Her good friend Faye Chapman, who helped her throughout her illness, spent Suzanne’s final days by her side, talking to her and hearing stories from her friends. Suzanne was born in Detroit, Michigan, and spent the majority of her adult life in Los Altos, California. She was active in her daughter Rachel’s schools as well as in the community. Suzanne and Faye served on the Los Altos Public Arts Commission, and for many years Suzanne was both a member and chairperson of the Saint Francis High School Christmas at Our House committee. In 2001 her French country home in Los Altos Hills was one of the featured houses on the tour. Suzanne and her dear friend Meg Solera were very involved in Girl Scouting. They led an active Girl Scout troop at Pinewood School, and were leaders in Girl Scouts of Santa Clara County. Suzanne served on the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of Santa Clara County for two years, and when it reorganized and became Girl Scouts of Northern California, she continued as a board member for an additional fifteen years. Wherever she went, she applied her strong organizational and leadership skills. Suzanne and Meg started a book group over twenty years ago, which still meets today. An avid traveler and life-long learner, Suzanne enjoyed discovering new places, reading books that challenged her mind, and exercising to stay fit. She was a book club member of Leigh’s Favorite Books in Sunnyvale, and she enjoyed exercising with a personal trainer and taking Pilates lessons at Mixx Fitness in Los Altos. Suzanne was always a stylish dresser, favoring bright colors. She was also a true lover of animals, particularly her cats who she doted on. Suzanne leaves behind her beloved daughter Rachel, son-in-law Daniel Adler, her sister Karen Hammond, her brother Gary Stanis, her ex-husband Michael Moshier, and many friends and extended family. A celebration of life for Suzanne will be held in early 2023. If you wish to honor Suzanne’s memory, please consider making a donation to one of her favorite organizations: Smuin Ballet, Pets in Need, or Girl Scouts of Northern California.
