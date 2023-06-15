Susan Lawson

November 16, 1940 – May 7, 2023
Susan Brott Lawson, 82 years of age, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for four plus years.
Susan was born November 16, 1940 in Freeport, Illinois to Dr. Everal and Anita Brott. They lived in Lena, Illinois. Susan was the younger of two children. She is survived by her older sister Elaine Brott Hoos, her son Matthew and his wife Karen, her granddaughter Natalie, three step-grandchildren Kalani, Anthony and Kaili Markle, step-great grandson Kalani Markle, her nephew David Hoos, her niece Delaine Staffen, and Delaine’s three daughters Megan Dutton, Amanda Henke, Nicole Staffen.
Susan graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors and a degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1962. Upon graduation, she set off for California with three of her Alpha Phi sorority sisters. She often spoke of how much fun they had starting new lives and careers, but most importantly the four of them became lifelong friends. In 1964 she married William Lawson Jr. of Menlo Park, California and was married for 26 years. She became an accomplished Software Engineer and when son Matthew was born, she worked part time as a consultant. Years later she went back to work full-time for TRW from where she retired 20 years ago.
Susan enjoyed and cherished her years of retirement. She liked playing the piano and for over 30 years she sang in the choir at LAUMC, where she also served on the Worship Arts and Arts Alive Committees. She enjoyed her book and hiking groups, traveling companions, and cherished the friends she made along the way. Susan created an amazing network of close friends in her community where she resided for nearly 60 years. She was a great dog lover, with a special affinity for Golden Retrievers.
After retirement, Susan returned to her love of art, which had been a passion of hers since childhood. She joined a Plein Aire painting group and began to work with oils, pastels, and watercolors. Some of her works were exhibited in local shows and displays over the past 20 years. Her love of hiking, especially her favorite trails at Rancho San Antonio, combined with painting outdoors gave her serenity. Nature was the inspiration which brought her inner peace.
Susan was a brilliant, talented, and independent woman with a heart of gold. A devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always saw the best in people, even when they may have been at their worst. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Susan was one of the most caring and generous people you could ever meet. To know her was to love her, and for all of those who had the opportunity of sharing time with her, she was a blessing.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on June 24 at the Los Altos United Methodist Church on Magdalena Ave. in Los Altos. Reverend Dr. Dirk Damonte will be leading the service.
