July 4, 1934 – June 27, 2023
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Steven Butler Hicks. Born in Minneapolis, MN on 7/4/34 to Rose and Herold Hicks.
The family moved to Chicago in 1935 and then on to Long Island, NY in 1945. Steve became a lifelong Cubs fan from his days in Chicago. In 1946 the family moved to San Carlos. Steve went to Sequoia High School in Redwood City. He attended Pomona college for a year and then graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 1956. Steve’s first job was for IBM in sales. After several other jobs he decided he wanted to be on his own. In 1967, Steve bid on a candy concession in the SF Airport and was awarded the store. In 1970, he was the successful bidder for all newsstand and gift shops at the San Jose Airport. While running the airport concessions, Steve became the “Candy Man” by purchasing Shaw’s Candy Factory in Millbrae, CA. He owned the business from 1978 to 1998. While Steve was at the San Jose Airport, he added a wine shop and it began his life-long passion for wine. During this time, Steve became a partner in Sarah’s Vineyard winery in Gilroy, CA. His wine affiliations included, The Gentleman’s Wine Club of Carmel for over 35 years, Bacchus Society and the Chanie de Roisters. Steve wrote a wine column for the Los Altos Town Crier for 13 years. His visits to the wine regions in France were highlighted by buying a barrel at the Hospice de Beaune in 1991.
Steve is survived by Donna, his loving wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Steve), Julie (Raymond), his grandchildren, Taylor (Derrik), Parker and Meagan, his great grandchildren, Miles and Luke. Steve loved being around his grandchildren and felt they made life more fulfilling, interesting and worthwhile. He is also survived by his cousin Cheryl Olsten (Steve).
We would like to thank the Knight Cancer Center in Tualatin, OR, Dr Yee, Kathy and all the wonderful nurses and staff, they could not have been nicer to him.
