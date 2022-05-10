October 1944 – April 2, 2022
Long time Los Altos attorney, Steve Gruber, dies April 2 2022.
After suffering a stroke on Feb 16 Steve Gruber, a lawyer, journalist, and avid bicyclist, finally succumbed on April 2. He passed peacefully with wife Alice and son Grant by his side. He was 77.
Steve was born in southern California in 1944 and graduated from Huntington Beach High in June 1962. He entered Stanford University that September, majoring in sociology. He was a writer and editor on the staff of the Stanford Daily, and in 1966 served as editor of the Stanford Summer Weekly before graduating in 1967. During his college years he joined Navy Reserves in June 1964 and served until 1971.
The Stanford Daily experience introduced him to first career – journalism. He joined the staff of the San Jose Mercury News in summer of 1967 and spent a year covering San Jose City Hall. Then a new interest in a career in law took him to Willamette University College of Law, Salem, Oregon where, as a member of the Class of 1971, he earned a PhD Jurisprudence. He was admitted to California bar in January 1972 but he returned to journalism. As a reporter in the North County bureau of the San Jose Mercury Steve covered Stanford hospital’s pioneering work in heart transplant, among other stories.
After a 10-year writing career Steve opened his law practice in Los Altos in Oct 1982. He was later certified in his Legal Specialty: Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law (State Bar of California). Over his 30 years of practice He had an interest in mentoring new lawyers in his Legal Specialty and in offering information to the public at large about his specialty through his website “Living Trusts for California Residents”. He was one of the first attorneys to offer such a website in 1998 which he created and maintained by himself. This was the first of several websites that he created and maintained. He was self taught in web development with the help of classes at Foothill College.
He married his wife Alice in Feb 1980 and their son Grant Gruber of Concord, CA was born in 1982.
Steve joined Los Altos Rotary in 1983 and was a member until 2013 when he retired from his law practice. His many services to the club including editor of the Rotator, club web master were acknowledged when he was awarded Rotarian of the Year for 1992-1993.
He was an active bicyclist in the Almaden Cycling Club and other local clubs.
He is survived by wife Alice, son Grant, sisters Chris Greve and Mary Gruber and many nephews and cousins and a grand niece.
In addition to the stroke, in his last years, Steve was also challenged by Parkinson’s disease which had been diagnosed 5 years before.
Steve had a positive attitude towards the challenges of Parkinsons’ disease. He attended exercise classes for PD patients and older people with balance problems 5 days a week at the El Camino and Palo Alto YMCA’s. Steve appreciated the support of the Parkinson’s community.
Alice was greatly helped by and Steve benefited from the Stanford Parkinson’s Disease Caregivers Support Group Program,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Steve Gruber be made to this program by making checks payable to Stanford University with “GHDZF” in the memo line. Mail to:
Medical Center Development Stanford University
Attn: Gift Processing
485 Broadway, U465
Redwood City, CA 94063
Celebration of Life is May 21, 3:30 pm at Los Altos United Methodist church. Masks are required in the sanctuary.