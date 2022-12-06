Steve Astor

August 25, 1941- October 27, 2022
Stephen Herbert Astor died on October 27, 2022, at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Scott Astor. He is loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 59 years, Merry, his daughter, Beth Astor Freeman, and his 4 grandchildren, Jenna, Gabriel, Maya and Ava.
Steve was born in 1941 in Boston, MA. to Sadie and Rudolph Astor. He met his wife Merry as teenagers at Jewish summer camp and they married in 1963.
Steve competed on the Harvard University wrestling team and graduated in 1962. He continued his education at Albert Einstein Medical School and graduated in 1966. He served as a pediatrician in the Air Force in North Carolina for 2 years, earning the rank of Captain.
Steve and Merry moved to California in 1971, to complete his residency at UCSF. He opened up his own allergy office in Mountain View where he practiced for over 30 years. Steve lived a rich and beautiful life pursuing his passions for writing, gardening, running, biking, waterskiing, kayaking, tennis and photography. Traveling and exploring the world with Merry, including Israel, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Europe, brought him immense joy.
He called himself a “hobby enthu-siast” and was constantly on the go, learning, creating and doing. An inquisitive learner who loved sharing what he discovered, he self-published a few novels and a dozen or so books on allergy, Jewish Studies, humor and Israel. He enthusiastically learned to build benches, desks and cabinets, to create waterfalls, fix leaky roofs, and numerous other home repairs and improvements. He had a unique and dry sense of humor which his family appreciated…mostly. His ability to ask deep, insightful questions from a genuine desire to learn about people was one of the many qualifies we admired in him.
Philanthropy played an impor-tant role in Steve’s life. He gave mainly to Jewish organizations either anonymously, or in Jeff’s memory. His love and caring for the state and people of Israel was a lifelong defining characteristic. But above all else, Steve loved and was devoted to his family. He was a true inspiration to everyone who knew him, and will be deeply missed by all who love him.
Donations in Steve’s memory can be made to: The Jeff Astor Legacy Fund, in memory of his son Jeff, who died in 1991 at the age of 24 years old. https://jewishfed.org/jeff-astor-legacy-fund (scroll down to the bottom of the page to donate)
