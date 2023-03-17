July 25, 1952 – February 23, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Stephen Newton announce his death on February 23, 2023.
Stephen Newton, a Los Altos native, graduated from Mountain View Academy (1970) and went on to graduate from Pacific Union College (1974). He was a guidance counselor at Redwood Adventist Academy for 7 years in Santa Rosa, CA. Stephen went on to be a Bible Teacher and Counselor at the Mountain View Academy for 8 years. He then transitioned to study psychology at the Fielding Graduate Institute and worked as a clinical psychologist under his own practice for over 20 years.
He is survived by his two lovely daughters Kim and Lisa and 4 grandchildren - Bella, Lily, Nate and Drew.
Stephen enjoyed woodworking, reading, gardening, and genealogy. He will be forever missed by all that knew him.
